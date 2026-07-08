Motorola launches moto g77 POWER with Segment-Leading 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera, 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display, 7000mAh Battery & 5G at Rs. 23,999*

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 8: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and one of India's leading AI smartphoneRs brands, today announced the launch of the new moto g77 POWER, the segment's leading camera smartphone. Designed for consumers who expect more from their everyday smartphone, the moto g77 POWER combines a professional-grade Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera system, an immersive 120Hz FHD+ display, a massive multi-day battery, and military-grade durability in a premium design. Whether it's capturing life's moments, powering through work, multi-tasking, or staying entertained, the moto g77 POWER is built to deliver a smarter, more complete smartphone experience.

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At the heart of the moto g77 POWER is the segment's leading pro-grade 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera system, designed to help users capture brighter, sharper, and more vibrant photos in virtually every lighting condition. Powered by Quad Pixel technology, it delivers exceptional detail and enhanced low-light performance, while the advanced 2-in-1 Light Sensor measures ambient light instantly to enable faster, more accurate focus. Complementing the main camera is an 8MP ultra-wide lens that lets users fit more into every frame--perfect for landscapes, group photos, and expansive scenes. Whether it's everyday moments or special memories, the moto g77 POWER ensures every shot looks its best.

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The camera experience is further enhanced with advanced AI-powered imaging features such as Portrait Mode, Frame Match, Auto Smile Capture, and Super Zoom, making it easier than ever to capture stunning, professional-looking photos. On the front, the segment's highest 32MP selfie camera delivers sharp, vibrant selfies with intelligent AI optimization and automatically switches to Group Mode in landscape orientation, ensuring everyone fits perfectly into the frame. Beyond capturing great moments, users can effortlessly enhance them with Google Photos' AI-powered editing tools, including Edit Photos by Asking, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Reimagine, and Auto Frame, enabling them to edit, restore, and transform their photos with just a few taps.

Complementing the camera experience is the moto g77 POWER's immersive 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, bringing movies, games, and everyday content to life with sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and fluid scrolling. With High Brightness Mode of up to 1050 nits and Display Color Boost technology, users can enjoy excellent visibility and richer colours even under bright sunlight. The experience is further enhanced by Smart Water Touch technology, which intelligently adjusts touch sensitivity to ensure smooth and responsive interactions, even with wet hands.

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Powering every experience is the moto g77 POWER's massive 7000mAh battery, engineered to deliver or up to 3 days battery on a single charge under typical usage. From streaming, gaming, and photography to work, navigation, and staying connected, the moto g77 POWER is designed to keep pace with modern lifestyles, giving users the freedom to do more and charge less

Accompanying the massive battery is 30W TurboPower™ charging, allowing users to quickly power up and get back to what matters with minimal downtime. The device also supports 6W wired reverse charging, enabling users to conveniently share power with compatible devices whenever needed. Additionally, Battery Care features provide intelligent power-saving options that help optimize battery usage by managing background apps and offering battery saver modes, ensuring users get the most out of every charge.

Enhancing the entertainment experience, the moto g77 POWER features powerful dual stereo speakers with Volume Boost and Dolby Atmos®, delivering louder, richer, and more immersive sound with deeper bass, clearer vocals, and enhanced audio clarity. Whether users are streaming movies, listening to music, gaming, or taking calls, every sound comes to life with exceptional depth and detail. For an even more immersive listening experience, the device also supports Hi-Res Audio, offering a wider dynamic range and up to 3x higher data transmission for studio-quality sound.

Crafted from high-quality materials, the moto g77 POWER combines premium craftsmanship with exceptional durability, making it ready for everyday adventures. Designed with SGS-tested protection, the smartphone features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, delivering 3x better drop and scratch performance, while MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability helps it withstand challenging real-world conditions including extreme temperatures, humidity and demanding environments. The IP64-rated water-repellent design offers reliable protection against dust, accidental spills and splashes, giving users added confidence wherever they go.

The moto g77 POWER is available in a luxurious leather-inspired finish that offers a soft, comfortable in-hand feel while resisting everyday wear and tear, along with a premium PMMA finish. Designed in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™, the smartphone comes in specially curated colour options including PANTONE™ Nautical Blue, PANTONE™ Fuchsia Red, and PANTONE™ Impenetrable, allowing users to choose a style that reflects their personality while enjoying a sophisticated and modern design.

Powering the moto g77 POWER is the ultimate multitasking capable MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, built on an efficient 6nm architecture to deliver fast, reliable performance with seamless 5G connectivity. Paired with in-built 8GB RAM and AI-powered RAM Boost, the smartphone intelligently expands memory up to 24GB, enabling smoother multitasking and effortless switching between apps. With 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, users have ample space for their photos, videos, apps, games, and more.

The experience is further enhanced with Google's latest AI-powered features, including Circle to Search, which lets users instantly search anything on their screen without switching apps, and Google Gemini, an intelligent AI assistant that helps users learn, write, plan, create, and get answers through natural conversations using text, voice, photos, and the camera. Together, these experiences make the moto g77 POWER smarter, more intuitive, and more helpful in everyday life.

Running on Android™ 16 out of the box, the moto g77 POWER delivers a clean, secure, and personalized software experience, along with an assured upgrade to Android™ 17 and 3 years of security updates. Combined with Motorola's intuitive Hello UX, users can personalize their device with custom fonts, colours, icons, and wallpapers, while Moto Gestures make everyday interactions quicker and more intuitive.

The smartphone also supports Smart Connect for seamless connectivity across smartphones, tablets, TVs, and Windows PCs. The moto g77 POWER delivers comprehensive security and privacy with Moto Secure and ThinkShield®, helping users stay protected every day. Moto Secure brings together essential features including Secure Folder, App Lock, Malware Detection, Phishing Detection, Network Protection, and Secure Power-off in one place, while the side-mounted fingerprint reader and Face Unlock provide quick and secure access. Complementing these features, ThinkShield® and Google Play Protect work together to help safeguard users, their data, and apps against evolving security threats.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "Consumers today are placing greater importance on smartphone cameras, as they increasingly rely on them to capture, create, and share their everyday moments. With the moto g77 POWER, our focus was to deliver a more complete camera experience by combining the advanced Sony LYTIA camera system along with the highest UW and selfie camera, while complementing long-lasting battery life, immersive entertainment, and trusted durability. It reflects our continued commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that addresses evolving consumer needs and makes premium smartphone experiences more accessible across India."

Availability

The moto g77 POWER will be available in the in-built 8GB + 128GB variant and will come in Pantone™ curated colour options including PANTONE™ Fuchsia Red, PANTONE™ Nautical Blue, and PANTONE™ Impenetrable.

The smartphone will go on sale starting 13th July 2026 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price of INR 23,999*

Operator Offer details:

JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes the exclusive OTT Pass of 15 premium apps come at a monthly cost of Rs. 200 only, that's worth Rs. 1500, adding even more value to the overall experience.

*Terms and conditions apply

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING

* moto g77 POWER 8GB + 128GB: Rs. 23,999

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart: http://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g77-power-pantone-nautical-blue-128-gb/p/itm4f0461936414a?pid=MOBHNEZPDE4ZW8KA

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-g77-power/p

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

Rs As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

Detailed Specifications

moto g77 POWER

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