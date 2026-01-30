BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 30: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the sale of its ultra-premium flagship smartphone -- motorola Signature, starting at an effective price of just Rs. 54,999*. Designed for consumers who demand the very best, motorola Signature redefines the ultra-premium segment with the world's No.1 camera phone under Rs. 1,00,000^, certified with DXOMARK Gold Label, the world's most advanced Triple Sony LYTIA™ Pro-Grade Camera System with 8K Dolby Vision® video recording, flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 performance, refined ultra-thin luxury craftsmanship, and India's first 24x7 privilege-based Signature Club services, all wrapped in a fabric-inspired Pantone™ curated premium design. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India from today, 12 pm onwards.

At the core of motorola Signature is the world's only Triple Sony LYTIA™ Pro-Grade Camera System, delivering unmatched imaging performance across real-world scenarios. The setup features the 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 828 main camera with 2.44um Ultra Pixel technology and Dolby Vision® video recording in 8K in main camera and 4K up to 60fps across all cameras, complemented by a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x Super Zoom Pro, a 50MP ultra-wide + macro camera, and a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 500 front camera. Enhanced by moto ai and Google Photos AI tools including AI Signature Style, AI Action Shot, AI Group Shot, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur, the device delivers professional-grade photography with Pantone™ validated colour and skin tone accuracy.

Powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, motorola Signature delivers uncompromised performance with an AnTuTu score exceeding 3 million. The chipset offers up to 36% faster CPU performance, 11% improved GPU performance, and up to 46% enhanced AI performance, enabling seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and next-generation on-device AI experiences. Sustained peak performance is ensured by an advanced thermal system featuring a massive 6,002 mm² vapour chamber with ArcticMesh Cooling. The device supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, along with Wi-Fi 7 and advanced 5G connectivity.

Designed with an uncompromising focus on craftsmanship, motorola Signature features a luxuriously refined ultra-thin design, measuring just 6.99 mm and weighing 186g. The device pairs fabric-inspired premium finishes with a precision-engineered aircraft-grade aluminium frame, delivering a sensorial, comfortable in-hand feel. It is available in Pantone™ curated colours -- PANTONE™ Martini Olive and PANTONE™ Carbon.

The smartphone features a stunning 6.8" Super HD (1.5K) Extreme AMOLED display with Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, 165Hz refresh rate, and an industry-leading 6200 nits peak brightness, ensuring cinematic visuals in all lighting conditions. Dual stereo speakers tuned with Sound by Bose and Dolby Atmos®, along with Hi-Res Audio, further elevate the entertainment experience.

Despite its ultra-slim profile, motorola Signature packs a powerful 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery, delivering up to 41 hours of battery life^. It supports 90W TurboPower™ wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging for uninterrupted, all-day performance.

Built for real-world durability, motorola Signature is MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified and offers IP68 + IP69 protection, making it resistant to water, dust, sand, and extreme environmental conditions. The display is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, combining premium design with uncompromising toughness.

Running on Hello UI based on Android™ 16, the device comes with 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates, ensuring a secure and future-ready experience. Ownership is further elevated with Signature Club privileges, offering India's first 24x7 live-agent lifestyle services, and Moto EliteCare, which includes a dedicated Signature Buddy, free pickup and drop, standby devices during repair, and round-the-clock support.

Availability:

The motorola Signature will be available in three storage variants -- 12GB RAM + 256GB, 16GB RAM + 512GB, and 16GB RAM + 1TB -- and will come in two Pantone™ curated colour options -- PANTONE™ Martini Olive and PANTONE™ Carbon. All variants feature a refined, textile-inspired premium finish crafted on an aircraft-grade aluminium frame that enhances both grip and sophistication.

Sales start from 30th January 2026 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India, at an effective starting price of just Rs. 54,999*.

Launch Price:

* 12GB + 256GB : Rs. 59,999

* 16GB + 512GB : Rs. 64,999

* 16GB + 1TB : Rs. 69,999

Affordability Offer:

Consumer can avail either 1 of below 2 offered

1. Bank Offer - Rs. 5000 Instant Bank Discount via HDFC and Axis Banks

2. Exchange Bonus upto Rs. 5,000 (For select models, exchange bonus is upto Rs. 7,500)

Effective Price with Offer:

* 12GB + 256GB : Rs. 54,999*

* 16GB + 512GB : Rs. 59,999*

* 16GB + 1TB : Rs. 64,999*

Operator Offer:

To know more -

Additional Offers:

1. Get Perplexity Pro subscription free for 6 months

2. Available welcome benefits with first service complimentary worth upto Rs. 6000 via motorola Signature club app on any of the Bespoke privilege experience

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-signature-pantone-martini-olive-256-gb/p/itm945fffeb4a94c?pid=MOBHGVJYTCM8BZQF

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-signature/p?skuId=616

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

# As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

^https://www.dxomark.com/motorola-signature-camera-test/

^^ *Welcome Offer valid till 31 March. Offer applicable on the first Signature Club service only, with benefits of up to INR 6,000. If the service cost exceeds INR 6,000, the additional amount shall be borne by the user. If the service cost is below INR 6,000, the complimentary benefit will be considered fully utilised and cannot be carried forward or reused. Dining and shopping services are excluded from this offer. Offer subject to availability and other terms and conditions.

