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• The best phone under Rs 30K with all flagship features, the motorola edge 70 fusion combines an AI-powered 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera, the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation, and a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPower™ charging. During Big Billion Days, consumers can own it for just Rs 29,749* (8+128GB), Rs 31,749* (8+256GB), Rs 32,999* (12+256GB), and Rs 34,999* (12+512GB)

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• For consumers seeking a true flagship experience at an affordable price under Rs 40K, the motorola edge 70 pro delivers a powerful blend of performance and incredible photography. Equipped with the segment only MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, a triple 50MP pro-grade camera setup featuring Sony LYTIA™ 710, and a 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display, it is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 36,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 39,999* (12+256GB)

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• The moto g37 POWER considered as the Best All-Rounder Phone Under 20K offers MediaTek Dimensity 6400-powered 5G performance, a 7000mAh battery capable of delivering up to three days of usage, along with Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-STD-810H certification. Festive pricing starts at just Rs 15,999* (4+64GB), Rs 18,999* (4+128GB), and Rs 22,999* (8+128GB)

• The motorola edge 70 pro+ is designed for photography enthusiasts looking for a premium AI-powered camera experience under Rs 45K. It features the segment’s quad 50MP camera system, complete with a 3.5X periscope lens and 50X AI Super Zoom, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme and supported by a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging. The device is available during the sale at Rs 44,999* (12+256GB)

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• Representing the best camera phone under 1 lakh, the motorola signature delivers a flagship camera experience under Rs 60K through its DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system, 8K Dolby Vision® recording, 100X Super Zoom Pro, and flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 performance. Consumers can purchase it during Big Billion Days at Rs 57,249* (12+256GB), Rs 62,249* (16+512GB) and Rs 67,249* (16+1TB)

• Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live with early access beginning on 8th October 2026, followed by the sale opening to all consumers on 9th October 2026, giving shoppers the opportunity to avail of special festive pricing across Motorola’s latest smartphone line-up. With these limited-period offers now live, consumers can make the most of the season to upgrade to their favourite Motorola device, powered by the latest AI innovations

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, is bringing disruptive festive offers across its latest smartphone portfolio with #BigBillionMotoDeals as part of its “It’s the Time to Moto” campaign during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026. From the flagship-packed motorola edge 70 fusion, the real flagship killer motorola edge 70 pro, and the AI camera powerhouse motorola edge 70 pro+, to the battery-focused moto g37 POWER and Motorola’s premium flagship motorola signature, the brand is set to make festive upgrades more accessible than ever. The sale is now live on Flipkart with consumers able to avail special festive pricing across Motorola’s latest smartphone portfolio throughout the Big Billion Days sale period.

motorola edge 70 fusion

The motorola edge 70 fusion is Motorola’s ultimate festive upgrade for consumers seeking premium experiences without crossing the Rs 30K mark. Combining advanced AI-powered photography, a premium quad-curved design and exceptional battery life, the smartphone delivers one of the most well-rounded experiences in its segment. Its AI-enhanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera captures detailed photos and videos across lighting conditions, while the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation ensures an immersive viewing experience with vivid and accurate colours.

Powering the experience is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery and 68W TurboPower™ charging, enabling users to stay productive and entertained for longer. Further complemented by IP68 + IP69 protection, MIL-STD-810H durability and premium Pantone™ curated finishes, the motorola edge 70 fusion is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 29,749* (8+128GB), Rs 31,749* (8+256GB), Rs 32,999* (12+256GB), and Rs 34,999* (12+512GB).

motorola edge 70 pro

The motorola edge 70 pro redefines what consumers can expect from a smartphone under Rs 40K, bringing together flagship-grade performance, AI-powered camera capabilities and a premium design language. At its core is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme platform, engineered to deliver smooth multitasking, superior gaming performance and accelerated AI experiences.

The smartphone features a triple 50MP pro-grade camera system, including the advanced Sony LYTIA™ 710 sensor, enabling users to capture professional-quality images and videos with remarkable clarity. Complementing the camera experience is a stunning 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation and ultra-high brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals across entertainment, gaming and content creation. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026, the motorola edge 70 pro is available at Rs 36,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 39,999* (12+256GB).

motorola edge 70 pro+

Designed for users who demand flagship imaging capabilities, the motorola edge 70 pro+ offers Motorola’s most advanced camera experience under Rs 45K. The smartphone features the segment’s only quad 50MP pro-grade camera setup, highlighted by a 3.5X periscope telephoto lens and 50X AI Super Zoom, enabling users to capture distant subjects with impressive detail.

In addition to its camera prowess, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor and backed by a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging, ensuring all-day productivity and entertainment. Its premium quad-curved design and immersive 144Hz 1.5K display further elevate the flagship experience. Consumers can purchase the motorola edge 70 pro+ during Big Billion Days for just Rs 44,999* (12+256GB).

moto g37 power

The moto g37 POWER is the ideal choice for consumers seeking dependable everyday performance paired with exceptional battery life. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, the smartphone delivers fast and reliable 5G connectivity while ensuring smooth performance across daily tasks, entertainment and multitasking.

Its biggest highlight is the segment-leading 7000mAh battery, capable of delivering up to three days of usage on a single charge. Built to withstand everyday challenges, the device also features Gorilla Glass 7i protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Combined with a smooth 120Hz display and capable camera system, the moto g37 POWER offers excellent value for consumers looking for a reliable all-round smartphone. The device is available at Rs 15,999* (4+64GB), Rs 18,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 22,999* (8+128GB) during the sale.

motorola signature

Representing the pinnacle of Motorola’s smartphone portfolio, the motorola signature is crafted for consumers who seek the very best in mobile photography, performance and lifestyle experiences. The smartphone features a DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system, offering advanced photography capabilities alongside support for 8K Dolby Vision® recording and 100X Super Zoom Pro.

Powered by the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 platform, the device delivers ultra-premium performance, enhanced AI experiences and seamless multitasking. The experience is further elevated by Motorola’s exclusive 24x7 Signature Club, which unlocks curated privileges across travel, dining, lifestyle and entertainment categories. The motorola signature is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 57,249* (12+256GB), Rs 62,249* (16+512GB) and Rs 67,249* (16+1TB).

Availability

Motorola’s #BigBillionMotoDeals brings together some of the brand’s most compelling festive offers across flagship, premium and mainstream smartphone segments. Whether consumers are looking for flagship photography, powerful AI experiences, premium design, immersive displays or exceptional battery life, Motorola’s latest portfolio offers an upgrade suited to every need and budget.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live, offering consumers access to special festive pricing across Motorola’s newest smartphone portfolio. The offers can be available for a very limited period starting 7th Oct 12AM Midnight on Flipkart, subject to stock availability and applicable terms and conditions.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Billion Days sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones – Big Billion Days Offer list

Model

Specification

Flipkart Big Billion Days Offer

Festive Sale start Date

motorola edge 70 fusion

AI enhanced clarity with 50MP Sony-LYT 710 Cam

Segment's only 144Hz 1.5K True color display

7000mAh Battery | upto 58hrs Battery Life | 68W Turbo Charging

IP68 + IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability

Rs 29,749* (8+128GB)

Rs 31,749* (8+256GB)

Rs 32,999* (12+256GB)

Rs 34,999* (12+512GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

motorola edge 70 pro

Dimensity 8500 Extreme — 2.2M AnTuTu Score

Most Powerful Processor Under Rs 40K

Triple 50MP Camera System — Every Shot, Pro Quality

Stunning Night Shots with Sony LYTIA 710 + OIS

Luxury Fabric Finish with Military-Grade IP68/69 Protection

Rs 36,999* (8+256GB)

Rs 39,999* (12+256GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

moto g37 power

Best Phone under 20K

Fastest 5G with MTK Dimensity 6400

3-Day Life with 7000mAh Battery

MIL-STD-810H + IP64 durability

Rs 15,999* (4+64GB)

Rs 18,999* (4+128GB)

Rs 22,999* (8+128GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

motorola edge 70 pro+

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 50x AI Super Zoom

Powerful performance with MTK Dim 8500 extreme

15W wireless charging

Luxurious Differentiated Finishes

Only phone under Rs 50K with quad 50MP camera + 50x AI zoom

Quad 50MP Camera with 50X AI Super Zoom

Rs 44,999* (12+256GB)

Sale starts from September 27, 2026

motorola signature

India's No. 1 Rated Camera Under 60K

Sony LYTIA 828 | 100x Superzoom pro | 8K Dolby Vision video recording

Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with 7-Year Updates

Best Flagship Phone Under 60K

Rs 57,249* (12+256GB)

Rs 62,249* (16+512GB)

Rs 67,249* (16+1TB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

moto g06 power

Biggest 7000mAh battery in budget segment

Smooth 120Hz display with IP64 protection

Only MTD Helio G81 | Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Rs 13,999* (4+64GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

motorola edge 70 max

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, fastest chip under Rs 60K

Brightest Quad HD+ display with 7000 nits Brightness

Segment's Only Magnetic Wireless Charging with 7100mAh battery

Rs 51,999* (8+256GB)

Rs 56,999* (12+256GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola & Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

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Motorola starts #BigBillionMotoDeals with attractive festive savings

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