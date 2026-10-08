Motorola’s #BigBillionMotoDeals Are Now Live with Exciting Festive Savings on edge 70 Series, moto g37 power & More

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 8: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, is bringing disruptive festive offers across its latest smartphone portfolio with #BigBillionMotoDeals as part of its “It’s the Time to Moto” campaign during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026. From the flagship-packed motorola edge 70 fusion, the real flagship killer motorola edge 70 pro, and the AI camera powerhouse motorola edge 70 pro+, to the battery-focused moto g37 POWER and Motorola’s premium flagship motorola signature, the brand is set to make festive upgrades more accessible than ever. The sale is now live on Flipkart with consumers able to avail special festive pricing across Motorola’s latest smartphone portfolio throughout the Big Billion Days sale period.

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motorola edge 70 fusion

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The motorola edge 70 fusion is Motorola’s ultimate festive upgrade for consumers seeking premium experiences without crossing the Rs 30K mark. Combining advanced AI-powered photography, a premium quad-curved design and exceptional battery life, the smartphone delivers one of the most well-rounded experiences in its segment. Its AI-enhanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera captures detailed photos and videos across lighting conditions, while the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation ensures an immersive viewing experience with vivid and accurate colours.

Powering the experience is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery and 68W TurboPower™ charging, enabling users to stay productive and entertained for longer. Further complemented by IP68 + IP69 protection, MIL-STD-810H durability and premium Pantone™ curated finishes, the motorola edge 70 fusion is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 29,749* (8+128GB), Rs 31,749* (8+256GB), Rs 32,999* (12+256GB), and Rs 34,999* (12+512GB).

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motorola edge 70 pro

The motorola edge 70 pro redefines what consumers can expect from a smartphone under Rs 40K, bringing together flagship-grade performance, AI-powered camera capabilities and a premium design language. At its core is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme platform, engineered to deliver smooth multitasking, superior gaming performance and accelerated AI experiences.

The smartphone features a triple 50MP pro-grade camera system, including the advanced Sony LYTIA™ 710 sensor, enabling users to capture professional-quality images and videos with remarkable clarity. Complementing the camera experience is a stunning 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation and ultra-high brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals across entertainment, gaming and content creation. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026, the motorola edge 70 pro is available at Rs 36,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 39,999* (12+256GB).

motorola edge 70 pro+

Designed for users who demand flagship imaging capabilities, the motorola edge 70 pro+ offers Motorola’s most advanced camera experience under Rs 45K. The smartphone features the segment’s only quad 50MP pro-grade camera setup, highlighted by a 3.5X periscope telephoto lens and 50X AI Super Zoom, enabling users to capture distant subjects with impressive detail.

In addition to its camera prowess, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor and backed by a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging, ensuring all-day productivity and entertainment. Its premium quad-curved design and immersive 144Hz 1.5K display further elevate the flagship experience. Consumers can purchase the motorola edge 70 pro+ during Big Billion Days for just Rs 44,999* (12+256GB).

moto g37 power

The moto g37 POWER is the ideal choice for consumers seeking dependable everyday performance paired with exceptional battery life. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, the smartphone delivers fast and reliable 5G connectivity while ensuring smooth performance across daily tasks, entertainment and multitasking.

Its biggest highlight is the segment-leading 7000mAh battery, capable of delivering up to three days of usage on a single charge. Built to withstand everyday challenges, the device also features Gorilla Glass 7i protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Combined with a smooth 120Hz display and capable camera system, the moto g37 POWER offers excellent value for consumers looking for a reliable all-round smartphone. The device is available at Rs 15,999* (4+64GB), Rs 18,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 22,999* (8+128GB) during the sale.

motorola signature

Representing the pinnacle of Motorola’s smartphone portfolio, the motorola signature is crafted for consumers who seek the very best in mobile photography, performance and lifestyle experiences. The smartphone features a DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system, offering advanced photography capabilities alongside support for 8K Dolby Vision® recording and 100X Super Zoom Pro.

Powered by the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 platform, the device delivers ultra-premium performance, enhanced AI experiences and seamless multitasking. The experience is further elevated by Motorola’s exclusive 24x7 Signature Club, which unlocks curated privileges across travel, dining, lifestyle and entertainment categories. The motorola signature is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 57,249* (12+256GB), Rs 62,249* (16+512GB) and Rs 67,249* (16+1TB).

Availability

Motorola’s #BigBillionMotoDeals brings together some of the brand’s most compelling festive offers across flagship, premium and mainstream smartphone segments. Whether consumers are looking for flagship photography, powerful AI experiences, premium design, immersive displays or exceptional battery life, Motorola’s latest portfolio offers an upgrade suited to every need and budget.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live, offering consumers access to special festive pricing across Motorola’s newest smartphone portfolio. The offers can be available for a very limited period starting 7th Oct 12AM Midnight on Flipkart, subject to stock availability and applicable terms and conditions.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Billion Days sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones – Big Billion Days Offer list

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

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