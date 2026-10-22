MOVADO REVISITS ITS WATCHMAKING HERITAGE WITH THE HERITAGE TEMPO-MATIC COLLECTION

The collection revives the distinctive TV-shaped case inspired by the brand’s 1970s design archives, combining archival aesthetics with Swiss automatic watchmaking.

Movado introduces the Heritage Tempo-Matic collection, revisiting a distinctive chapter in the brand’s watchmaking history through a contemporary interpretation of its archival design language. First introduced in the midcentury, the original Tempo-Matic was Movado’s first collection to feature automatic movements and was distinguished by its diverse range of silhouettes. The Heritage Tempo-Matic draws inspiration from the TV shaped cases that defined one of the most expressive periods in the brand’s design archives: the 1970s.

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Bringing this distinctive aesthetic into the present, the Heritage Tempo-Matic combines historical design references with contemporary finishing and Swiss automatic watchmaking, reflecting Movado’s continued engagement with its design heritage.

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The collection is defined by its distinctive TV-shaped stainless steel case, measuring 37mm x 41mm with a thickness of 9.45mm. A dark red vertical-brushed dial is complemented by a 60-second angled inner dial ring, while the integrated H-link bracelet adds to the watch’s distinctive aesthetic. The caseback features an archival illustration originally drawn in 1910, establishing a further connection to Movado’s design history.

Powering the Heritage Tempo-Matic is the Sellita SW-200 Swiss automatic movement, which is wound through the natural motion of the wearer’s wrist. With water resistance up to 50 metres, the collection brings together mechanical watchmaking, considered design details and practical functionality. The automatic movement also reflects the legacy of the original Tempo-Matic, which marked an important milestone in Movado’s watchmaking history.

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The Heritage Tempo-Matic collection comprises three models, references 3650264, 3650265 and 3650266, priced at ₹82,000, ₹90,000 and ₹82,000, respectively. With its vintage inspired design, distinctive case silhouette and Swiss automatic movement, the collection is designed for consumers who appreciate considered design, traditional watchmaking and timepieces that balance archival influences with contemporary aesthetics.

Through the Heritage Tempo-Matic, Movado revisits its watchmaking legacy, bringing a distinctive design from its archives into a contemporary context. The collection reflects the brand’s approach to combining historical design influences with modern watchmaking while offering a renewed perspective on the original Tempo-Matic.

About the Heritage Tempo-Matic Collection

The Movado Heritage Tempo-Matic collection features a TV-shaped stainless steel case measuring 37mm x 41mm, a thickness of 9.45mm, a dark red vertical brushed dial, a 60-second angled inner dial ring and an integrated H-link bracelet. Powered by the Sellita SW-200 Swiss automatic movement, the watches offer water resistance up to 50 metres.

The collection comprises three models: reference 3650264, priced at ₹82,000; reference 3650265, priced at ₹90,000; and reference 3650266, priced at ₹82,000.

Note: The official launch date and retail availability in India are yet to be confirmed.

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