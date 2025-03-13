Movate Recognized as an Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons Generative Enterprise Services 2025 Report

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13: Movate, a leading digital technology and IT services provider, has been recognized as an Enterprise Innovator (Horizon 2) in the HFS Horizons Generative Enterprise Services 2025 report. This ranking from HFS Research, a global research and advisory firm, acknowledges Movate's strong capabilities in leveraging GenAI/AI to drive enterprise modernization, enhance customer experiences, and optimize business operations at scale.

This recognition marks a significant step up from last year's results, where Movate was ranked in Horizon 1 (Disruptor). The move to Horizon 2 underscores the company's rapid progress, highlighting its growing influence and expertise in AI-led transformation.

Movate has been recognized for its GenAI-driven approach to enterprise transformation, with significant investments in Movate AI, its dedicated AI ecosystem that includes AI innovation labs, next-gen frameworks, and cutting-edge platforms, along with 100+ AI-powered use case accelerators. These capabilities empower businesses to automate complex workflows, optimize decision-making, and seamlessly integrate AI into key business functions.

With a focus on digital engineering, enterprise modernization, and AI-powered CX transformation, Movate is reshaping how organizations adopt and scale GenAI across industries. Additionally, Movate's strong partner ecosystem--including collaborations with hyperscalers, data science, and AI technology leaders--further accelerates AI adoption and business innovation.

Gourishanker Jha, Chief Transformation Officer at Movate, said, "We are honored to be recognized as an Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons Generative Enterprise Services 2025 report. This recognition underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of GenAI-powered transformation and delivering real-world business impact for enterprises worldwide. Through strategic investments in AI, Agentic AI, and GenAI, along with top talent and key partnerships, we continue to empower organizations with scalable, next-gen solutions that drive efficiency, agility, and superior customer experiences."

David Cushman, executive research leader at HFS Research, said, "Movate is redefining workforce dynamics by seamlessly blending gig and traditional talent to address the AI skills shortage. Through its fixed-to-fluid operating model--where enterprises can dynamically scale their workforce with a mix of full-time and on-demand expertise--Movate accelerates GenAI adoption, modernizes enterprises, and delivers a unified customer experience across all personas and functions."

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients--major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers--tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in subjects they cover. They're respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

