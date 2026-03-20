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Home / Business / Movement Creations LLP &amp; Naati Nation Records Announce Major Joint Venture Featuring Top Bollywood Playback Singers

Movement Creations LLP & Naati Nation Records Announce Major Joint Venture Featuring Top Bollywood Playback Singers

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ANI
Updated At : 11:50 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], March 20: A significant collaboration has been announced in the Indian music industry, as Movement Creations LLP, led by Anshul Soni, joins hands with Naati Nation Records, owned by Sonam Thakur, a resident of Uttarakhand. This joint venture aims to produce high-quality music albums featuring some of the biggest names in the Bollywood playback industry.

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The project lineup includes renowned singers such as Master Saleem, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Palak Muchhal, Krishna Beuraa, and Shreya Ghoshal. The shooting of these projects is scheduled to take place across Mumbai and Uttarakhand.

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The music videos will be directed by Subrato Karjana, while the music composition will be handled by acclaimed Bollywood music director Rajib Roy Chowdhury.

One of the first projects under this collaboration is the upcoming music album "Tu Jahan Hai Mera," sung by popular playback singer Javed Ali. The music video features Sonam Thakur in the lead role, marking a significant step in her career as both an actress and a producer.

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The project is set to go on floors in May 2026, with choreography led by Shubham Arya and assisted by Moni Thakur.

In a recent media interaction, Sonam Thakur expressed her pride and excitement about the venture. With over four years of experience in the Pahadi regional entertainment industry, she described these projects as her dream initiatives. She is now stepping into the Bollywood music space alongside producer Anshul Soni, aiming to create new opportunities for artists from Uttarakhand.

Sonam Thakur emphasized her vision of supporting regional talent and providing a platform for Uttarakhand-based artists to enter the mainstream Bollywood industry.

The project team also includes Sapna Soni as Project & Marketing Head and Rohan Soni as A&R Lead, ensuring strong execution and strategic direction for the venture.

This collaboration is expected to bridge regional and mainstream music industries, opening new avenues for emerging talent while delivering high-quality musical productions to audiences nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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