Moving faster cannot be only objective as AI models become more autonomous: AI Expert 

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): As artificial intelligence (AI) models move towards becoming increasingly autonomous, Egyptian AI expert Ahmed Gamal Elsharkawy has said that speed cannot be the only objective and there is need to assess if the ability to govern and control AI is moving as fast as the technology itself

Talking to ANI on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, Elsharkawy said the key question is not whether AI development should be slowed, but whether the ability to govern and control the technology is keeping pace with its rapid advancement.

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“I think the real question is not whether we should slow down AI. The question is whether our ability to govern and control AI is moving as fast as the technology itself,” he said.

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As per Elsharkawy, innovation should not be slowed or prevent businesses and governments from adopting AI where it is already creating value.

“I don’t believe we should slow innovation or stop businesses and governments from adopting AI where it is already creating real value. But when we talk about frontier models becoming more autonomous, more agentic and able to make decisions and execute tasks with less human intervention, then moving faster cannot be the only objective,” he noted.

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Calling for stronger evaluations, clearer safety standards and greater human accountability, he stressed, “When people like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman and Demis Hassabis, who are very close to the development of these models, are raising concerns about the speed of progress, I think we have to take that seriously.”

According to the AI expert, “the next AI race should not simply be about who builds the most powerful model first,” but rather about “who can move fast while still keeping AI secure, governable and ultimately under human control.”

His remarks come amid a broader debate over the pace of frontier AI development. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called on the AI industry to slow the rate at which it advances model capabilities, outlining a three-part plan aimed at creating more time to manage potential risks.

Amodei said Anthropic would provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to its systems to independently assess compliance with safety measures, report incidents and evaluate model alignment during training.

"We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so. Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our systems, so that they can verify adherence to our safety measures, report on incidents, and assess models’ alignment during training," he said in a social media post on X. (ANI)

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