Mozammil Mumtaz’s LiveMint24 Aims to Build a Trusted Digital News Platform in India

LiveMint24.com, founded by digital media professional Mozammil Mumtaz, aims to establish itself as a trusted digital news platform in India. The website publishes news and feature content across entertainment, sports, current affairs, lifestyle and other topics of public interest, while also offering writers, journalists and emerging voices a space to share their stories.

Mumtaz has been associated with the digital media sector since 2015, with professional experience in digital marketing, media management and journalism. His interest in emerging technologies and innovation led him to develop LiveMint24 as a digital-first platform for modern readers.

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What Is LiveMint24?

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LiveMint24 is a digital news platform founded by Mozammil Mumtaz that aims to connect readers with timely updates, engaging features and stories from multiple categories. Its digital-first approach focuses on presenting information in an accessible format.

Content Categories on LiveMint24

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The platform publishes content across entertainment, sports, current affairs, lifestyle and other areas of public interest. It combines news updates with feature articles and stories about people, organisations and developments across different sectors.

Connecting Readers With India and the World

Rapid growth in internet access, smartphones and social media has changed how audiences consume news. Readers increasingly expect information to be available online, updated regularly and presented in engaging formats. LiveMint24 seeks to meet these expectations by covering developments from India and around the world, along with stories on notable personalities, emerging trends and different industries.

Who Is Mozammil Mumtaz?

Mozammil Mumtaz is a digital media entrepreneur who began building his career in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai media markets in 2015. According to information about his professional background, he has contributed to the digital transformation of more than 30 media publications.

Experience in Digital Publishing and Marketing

His work across digital publishing and marketing gave him insight into online journalism, audience engagement and content distribution. As digital platforms grew in importance for media organisations, he expanded into digital marketing and social media optimisation, building an understanding of how technology can help publishers reach audiences and strengthen their online visibility.

Certifications

According to his professional profile, Mumtaz holds a digital marketing certification from Google and a digital journalism certification through the Facebook Journalism Project. These complemented his work in digital communication, publishing and media operations.

From Digital Marketing to Media Entrepreneurship

Before establishing LiveMint24, Mozammil Mumtaz founded Lumedia Wave Private Limited, a digital marketing agency focused on providing digital services. He also worked through Indian PR360, supporting media organisations with digital marketing needs such as social media optimisation and online visibility.

His move from digital marketing into news publishing reflects a broader entrepreneurial effort to participate in the changing digital media ecosystem. By combining experience in online promotion with an interest in journalism, Mumtaz aims to develop LiveMint24 as a platform that serves readers while creating opportunities for content creators and emerging media professionals.

LiveMint24 and the Future of Digital Journalism

Digital journalism has become an integral part of the modern information ecosystem. Online platforms allow publishers to distribute updates quickly, reach geographically diverse audiences and experiment with new storytelling formats.

Opportunities for Emerging Journalists and Writers

LiveMint24 publishes articles across multiple categories and highlights stories involving entrepreneurs, artists, writers, public figures and other notable personalities. The platform also seeks to give emerging journalists and writers an opportunity to contribute their perspectives through digital publishing.

Why Editorial Credibility Matters

As the number of online news platforms grows, editorial credibility has become increasingly important. Accuracy, transparency, responsible reporting and consistent editorial standards remain essential for any publisher seeking readers’ confidence.

For LiveMint24, a sustainable position in India’s competitive digital media industry will depend on relevant content, editorial quality and meaningful relationships with its audience.

Mozammil Mumtaz on the Importance of Audience Support

Reflecting on his professional journey, Mozammil Mumtaz has expressed gratitude for the encouragement and appreciation he has received from audiences and supporters. He has described public appreciation as more valuable than awards, noting how audience support motivates him to keep developing his ventures.

Building a loyal audience takes more than publishing content. Consistent communication, relevant stories and a commitment to editorial responsibility can help establish long-term relationships with readers. Mumtaz’s approach reflects his intention to keep expanding his media initiatives while adapting to changing audience expectations and technological developments in digital publishing.

What Readers Can Expect From LiveMint24

Readers can expect a mix of news updates and feature articles on entertainment, sports, current affairs and other public-interest subjects, along with stories about people, organisations and developments across sectors. Through its website and social media channels, the platform seeks to keep readers connected with its latest publications.

LiveMint24 Official Website and Social Media Channels

Readers can explore LiveMint24 and follow its updates through these official channels:

• Website: https://livemint24.com/

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/live_mint24/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiveMint24Fb/

Looking Ahead

Mozammil Mumtaz’s LiveMint24 reflects an entrepreneurial effort to build a presence in India’s expanding digital news industry. Drawing on his reported experience in digital marketing, media management and publishing, Mumtaz aims to bring together news, feature stories and diverse perspectives on one platform.

As digital journalism continues to evolve, LiveMint24’s ability to establish credibility, maintain editorial standards and connect with readers will be central to its growth. Its journey highlights the opportunities open to emerging digital publishers seeking to reach modern audiences online.

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