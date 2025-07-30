Mozilor Inaugurates Flagship Office in Kochi

Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark Kerala along with Anvar TK, CEO, Mozilor Technologies Pvt. Ltd inaugurating the flagship office of Mozilor in Kochi

Kochi, July 29, 2025: Mozilor Limited, a UK-headquartered global product company with strong roots in Kerala, inaugurated its new flagship office at Prestige Cyber Green 1, SmartCity, Kochi. The new space was formally inaugurated by Shri Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark Kerala, marking a key milestone in Mozilor’s journey from a homegrown product company in Kerala to a global SaaS leader.

Founded in 2017 by Anvar T K and Faseela at the NIT campus in Kozhikode, Mozilor began with a vision to build privacy-first and inclusive digital products. Today, it serves over 20 lakh websites globally through its trusted SaaS platforms and powers the operations of Fortune 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and financial enterprises.

With a team of over 120 professionals across Kozhikode, Kochi, and the UK, the new Kochi facility will serve as a strategic hub for technology innovation, customer success, and global operations. It also reinforces Mozilor’s commitment to investing in Kerala’s tech talent and contributing to India’s growing digital economy.

“This new space is a reflection of our commitment to our people. From our origins in Kozhikode to becoming a global technology leader, we’ve consistently focused on providing our teams with world-class tools, infrastructure, and an empowering environment. Our Kochi office brings the same level of workplace excellence found in top global MNCs—right here in Kerala.”, said Anvar TK, CEO, Mozilor Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mozilor’s new Kochi office blends modern design, thoughtful amenities, and an environment that supports continuous learning, employee wellbeing, and work-life balance. By creating a workspace that empowers its people, Mozilor is cementing its place as a standout product company in Kerala’s tech landscape.

Mozilor’s product portfolio includes three category-leading platforms:

• CookieYes – The world’s leading Consent Management Platform (CMP) by market share and the only Google-Gold certified CMP from India. CookieYes is trusted by over 20 lakh websites including UK Government, Reuters, Forbes, KFC, Domino’s, and Toyota.

• WebToffee – A powerful suite of WordPress/WooCommerce plugins and Shopify apps used by over 15 lakh online stores for compliance, invoicing, and shipping solutions.

• WebYes – An AI-powered accessibility auditing platform helping websites evaluate and enhance compliance with global accessibility standards (e.g., WCAG), aligning with Mozilor’s mission to build inclusive and responsible digital products.

Mozilor continues to gain global recognition through the success of its flagship offerings. CookieYes, with the highest market share globally among CMPs, stands as a benchmark in the privacy compliance space. It is also the only CMP from India to be certified as a Google-Gold CMP partner, underlining its product and compliance leadership.

Ranked 30th in G2’s global list of the 100 fastest-growing companies, Mozilor is scaling rapidly while staying true to its roots, a testament to how a Kerala-born product company can shape global SaaS benchmarks through product-led growth, customer trust, and relentless execution.

About Mozilor Technologies

Mozilor Technologies is a global SaaS company that builds privacy-first, inclusive, and scalable digital solutions for businesses worldwide. Its flagship products—CookieYes, WebToffee, and WebYes help over twenty lakh businesses comply with privacy regulations, streamline eCommerce operations, and deliver accessible online experiences. Headquartered in the UK, with development centers in India, Mozilor is driven by the mission to build a safer, more inclusive web for everyone.

