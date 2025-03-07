MPOC and OTAI Forge Strategic Collaboration to Promote Malaysian Palm Oil in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and the Oil Technologists' Association of India (OTAI) have formalized a collaboration to enhance awareness of Malaysian palmoil's nutritional benefits and health attributes in the Indian market, with the aim of fostering sustainable trade growth between the two countries.

Recognizing India as a crucial market for Malaysian palm oil, this agreement paves the way for targeted awareness campaigns to address misconceptions and highlight palm oil's role in health, nutrition, and industrial applications. The partnership will focus on consumer education, industry engagement, and scientific research to strengthen palm oil's position as a key ingredient in India's food and non-food sectors.

Advertisement

Speaking on the significance of this collaboration, Ms. Belvinder Sron, CEO of MPOC, emphasized that "India remains one of the most important markets for Malaysian palm oil, and fostering greater awareness through science-backed initiatives is key to reinforcing its acceptance. Through this partnership with OTAI, we aim to provide factual, research-driven insights into palm oil's benefits and its role in the Indian food industry."

Sron further highlighted the importance of industry partnerships, saying: "Collaborations with organizations like OTAI allow us to draw on their expertise and network to effectively engage with key stakeholders. By working together, we can dispel misinformation, drive consumer confidence, and ensure that the positive attributes of Malaysian palm oil are widely recognized."

Advertisement

Not only is palm oil free of trans fats, but it is one of the richest sources of Vitamin E antioxidants which come in two main varieties: tocopherols and tocotrienols. While both offer antioxidant benefits, tocotrienols pack an extra protective punch. Palm oil possesses a unique balance of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, and this well-rounded fatty acid profile is crucial for overall health. Natural compounds present in palm oil like tocotrienols and beta-carotene also support cardiovascular health, making it a suitable option for maintaining a balanced diet.

Established in 1943, OTAI is a leading association representing technologists, scientists, academicians, researchers, and industry professionals working in the fields of oils, fats, oleochemicals, surfactants, and allied products. With regional offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kanpur, OTAI plays a pivotal role in promoting technical advancements and fostering knowledge-sharing through seminars, workshops, and research initiatives.

Under this collaboration agreement, MPOC and OTAI will work together to organize industry seminars, conferences, and academic lectures aimed at educating Indian consumers, food manufacturers, and industry stakeholders about the health benefits and diverse applications of Malaysian palm oil. These initiatives will address misconceptions surrounding palm oil and promote science-backed information to enhance consumer understanding.

Additionally, both parties will support research collaborations with leading Indian educational institutions to validate palm oil's nutritional and functional properties. The findings from these studies will be published in scientific journals, industry forums, and media channels, ensuring that credible and research-backed information reaches key decision-makers and the wider public. MPOC and OTAI will also facilitate industry networking and policy exchanges to strengthen trade relationships and encourage collaboration between stakeholders in Malaysia and India's palm oil.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)