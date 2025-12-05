NewsVoir

Mumbai (Mahaarshtra) [India], December 5: Mpower, a leading holistic mental health care provider and an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, founded by Mrs Neerja Birla, has released a consolidated analysis of five years of data from its helpline, counselling ecosystem and youth outreach programmes, highlighting a steady rise in mental health challenges experienced by Indian men. The findings show that more men are reaching out for help than ever before, yet the emotional strain they carry continues to intensify, particularly among younger and working-age groups.

Across all service verticals and outreach channels, Mpower engaged with an estimated 2.83 lakh men over the review period, with the largest segment being young men between 18 and 25 years. Youth-focused programmes alone reached around 2,07,350 young men through screenings, early-intervention initiatives, campus engagements, community projects and multi-city outreach efforts. This indicates not only high vulnerability within this age group but also greater receptiveness to mental health conversations when support is made accessible at educational and community touchpoints.

For working-age men between 26 and 40 years, help-seeking behaviour was most visible on the 24x7 Mpower 1on1 helpline, which recorded 75,702 male callers between 2022 and 2025. Many of these callers reached out anonymously, reflecting the hesitation men often feel about approaching in-person services due to stigma or fear of judgment. Of these calls, 16,698 were specifically linked to relationship issues, depression and stress, indicating that emotional strain, interpersonal conflict and mood-related concerns remain the most prominent triggers for seeking support. Encouragingly, 40% of male callers reported feeling a reduction in stress by the end of the call, demonstrating the tangible value of immediate, empathetic intervention.

Geographically, urban and semi-urban regions showed strong engagement, with Pune accounting for 1,13,435 young male beneficiaries and Mumbai engaging 53,657 young men through clinical services, outreach and youth initiatives. Other regions including Rajasthan, Delhi, Bangalore, Goa and Hyderabad collectively contributed over 40,000 additional young male engagements, reflecting a broad, national footprint of mental health needs across diverse communities.

The most common mental health challenges reflected across Mpower's helpline and programme interactions include stress, burnout, depression, anxiety, relationship distress, academic pressure, family conflict, low self-esteem, loneliness and financial uncertainty. Many men expressed difficulty sharing their emotional struggles openly and frequently described coping by suppressing feelings, withdrawing socially or over-focusing on work. Some also reported resorting to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as substance use. These behavioural patterns underline the cultural and social expectations that continue to discourage men from acknowledging or expressing distress.

Mpower's clinical presence ensures access to qualified experts in key metros, including:

This multi-city network enables timely and professional support for men nationwide.

Mpower continues to strengthen its mental health services for men through clinical care, multi-lingual helplines, university and school programmes, early screening, community-based initiatives, capacity-building workshops pan India. Its integrated model, combining clinical expertise with proactive outreach, aims to create safe spaces for men across age groups, cities and socio-economic backgrounds to seek help without stigma.

Furthermore, for those in need of immediate, confidential support, Mpower's 1on1 Mental Health Toll-Free 24x7 Helpline is available at 1800-120-820050.

Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust is a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to transforming India approach to mental health. Founded 9 years ago, Mpower has emerged as a leading force in spreading awareness, reducing stigma, and delivering holistic mental health care. With a robust team of over 200 trained professionals, Mpower impacts more than 121 million lives across seven cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Pune. Operating through five key verticals--Movement, Clinical Care, Outreach, Academia, and Mpower 1 on 1--Mpower offers a comprehensive range of services. The Movement focuses on changing cultural perceptions and alleviating stigma. Clinical Care provides world-class mental health services through the Centre, the Foundation, and the Cell, catering to various needs from holistic care to affordable support for the underprivileged. The Outreach vertical drives awareness and capacity-building through IGNITE Programs for schools, colleges, NGOs, and corporates. Academia equips individuals and professionals with skills to handle mental health crises and foster empathy. The Helpline offers 24/7 multilingual support, while special projects like Samvedana enhance mental health care in primary health centers. Mpower's integrated approach and collaboration with government agencies underscore its commitment to creating a supportive and stigma-free mental health landscape.

