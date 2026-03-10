NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: This Women's Day, Mpower an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust, Founded by Mrs Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower chose to move beyond symbolic celebrations and instead spotlight the real journeys of women who rebuild their lives after adversity. Through its storytelling initiative "MPowered Voices - Women's Day Edition," Mpower created a powerful space for women to share lived experiences of resilience, healing, and self-discovery.

The session brought together over 86 women, with many contributing unfiltered, moving, and deeply powerful stories that reflected the diverse challenges they navigate in both their personal and professional lives. While some shared these intimate accounts, others drew strength and wisdom from these lived experiences and life journeys. From surviving abuse and rebuilding after divorce to coping with grief, overcoming bullying and body-shaming, navigating identity, and adapting to sudden hearing loss, each story echoed a universal message of courage and renewal.

One of the most moving moments came from a speaker who shared her journey of growing up in the slums and enduring multiple forms of abuse before eventually discovering her self-worth and confidence. Her story captured the strength it takes not only to survive adversity, but to rebuild one's life with dignity and belief in oneself.

Another powerful moment came from a mother who spoke about rebuilding her life after divorce while raising her daughter as a single parent, followed by the daughter's own reflections on growing up through that journey. These intergenerational narratives highlighted how resilience often becomes a legacy passed from one generation to the next.

The session also created space for conversations around mental health, identity, and healing. Speakers openly spoke about living with depression and PTSD, navigating identity as members of the LGBTQ+ community, and transforming personal struggles into purpose-driven work supporting others.

Guided by Mpower Senior psychologist Dilshad Khurana, the session fostered a safe and empathetic environment where participants could speak openly and listen with compassion.

The conversations struck a deep chord with the audience. Many attendees shared that hearing these stories reminded them of their own journeys and left them feeling inspired to reclaim their voice, rebuild their confidence, and move forward with renewed strength.

The importance of such conversations is reflected in broader data on women's wellbeing. According to a national study on women's mental health, nearly one in two women in India experiences chronic stress due to work-life pressures, financial instability, and societal expectations, highlighting the urgent need for safe spaces that encourage dialogue, support, and healing.

"Women's Day is often celebrated with messages and gestures, but real empowerment lies in creating spaces where women can speak their truth, connect through shared experiences, and rebuild themselves with courage," said Alpana Mishra, leading MPowered Voices from Mpower.

Beyond the speakers, the listeners too walked away with powerful takeaways. Many participants reflected that the stories helped them recognise their own strength and reminded them that rebuilding oneself is not a moment--it is a continuous journey.

Through initiatives like MPowered Voices, Mpower continues to foster meaningful conversations around resilience, mental health, and empowerment, creating communities where women feel seen, heard, and supported.

About Mpower

Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust is a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to transforming India approach to mental health. Founded 9 years ago, Mpower has emerged as a leading force in spreading awareness, reducing stigma, and delivering holistic mental health care.

With a robust team of over 200 trained professionals, Mpower impacts more than 121 million lives across seven cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Pune. Operating through five key verticals--Movement, Clinical Care, Outreach, Academia, and Mpower 1 on 1--Mpower offers a comprehensive range of services. The Movement focuses on changing cultural perceptions and alleviating stigma. Clinical Care provides world-class mental health services through the Centre, the Foundation, and the Cell, catering to various needs from holistic care to affordable support for the underprivileged. The Outreach vertical drives awareness and capacity-building through IGNITE Programs for schools, colleges, NGOs, and corporates. Academia equips individuals and professionals with skills to handle mental health crises and foster empathy. The Helpline offers 24/7 multilingual support, while special projects like Samvedana enhance mental health care in primary health centers.

Mpower's integrated approach and collaboration with government agencies underscore its commitment to creating a supportive and stigma-free mental health landscape.

