Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali, Conferred With Prestigious Sarkar-E-Khalsa Award

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 23: In a moment of immense pride for the CGC University, Mohali, fraternity and the larger academic community, Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Honourable Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali, has been conferred with the esteemed Sarkar-E-Khalsa Award, a distinguished honour recognizing exemplary contributions to education and nation building. This coveted accolade stands as a tribute to his visionary leadership, progressive outlook, and commitment to reshaping the contours of contemporary education in India.

Advertisement

A torchbearer of innovation-led academic transformation, Mr. Dhaliwal has consistently championed an education model that harmoniously blends academic excellence, technological integration, and value-driven learning. His forward-thinking approach has positioned CGC University, Mohali as a hub of future-ready education, empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Advertisement

At the heart of his leadership philosophy lies a deep understanding of Gen Z aspirations. Recognizing the changing learning patterns, career expectations, and digital fluency of today's youth, Mr. Dhaliwal has steered the institution toward experiential learning, industry-embedded curricula, entrepreneurship incubation, and global exposure programs. His vision reflects a decisive shift from conventional pedagogy to skill-centric, innovation-oriented education, enabling students to emerge not merely as job seekers but as job creators and change-makers.

Equally significant is his bold and farsighted AI-driven vision for higher education. Under his stewardship, CGC University, Mohali has actively embraced artificial intelligence, data science, automation, and emerging technologies as integral pillars of academic growth. He has been instrumental in fostering AI-centric initiatives, research ecosystems, and interdisciplinary programs that prepare learners for the fourth industrial revolution. His emphasis on ethical AI, responsible innovation, and real-world deployment underscores a commitment to technological advancement with societal consciousness.

Advertisement

Mr. Dhaliwal's leadership transcends institutional boundaries. He has played a pivotal role in nurturing industry-academia partnerships, promoting applied research, and creating platforms where innovation converges with impact. His strategic foresight has not only elevated CGC University, Mohali's academic standing but has also contributed meaningfully to regional development, startup culture, and youth empowerment.

The Sarkar-E-Khalsa Award thus recognizes not merely an individual achievement, but a larger movement toward progressive education, one that aligns tradition with transformation and knowledge with nation-building. It celebrates a leader who envisions classrooms as innovation labs, campuses as incubation hubs, and students as architects of India's digital future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)