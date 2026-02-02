Mr. Sudhir Bahl Serves as Jury Member at ET Healthcare Leaders’ Summit 2026

New Delhi: Mr. Sudhir Bahl, a healthcare leader with over 35 years of experience in the industry, served as a distinguished Jury Member at the ET Healthcare Leaders’ Summit 2026, held at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi. The summit, themed “Cracking India’s Healthcare Conundrum,” brought together leading healthcare institutions, professionals and industry voices to recognise achievements across the healthcare sector.

As part of the distinguished jury, Mr. Bahl evaluated nominations across various categories, recognising leadership, innovation, institutional excellence and contributions to the healthcare ecosystem. He also presented awards across 20 different nominations during the ceremony.

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With over three decades of experience spanning healthcare management, business leadership and healthcare ventures, Mr. Bahl brings extensive industry knowledge and perspective to the healthcare ecosystem. His participation as a Jury Member reflects his longstanding engagement with the sector and his contribution to the advancement of healthcare institutions and practices.

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The summit also featured the felicitation of Mr. Bahl by ET in recognition of his contribution to the healthcare industry. He was presented with a memento as a mark of appreciation.

A notable highlight of the event was Mr. Bahl’s interaction with Mr. Sonam Wangchuk , along with several other distinguished personalities from diverse fields. The conversations provided an opportunity for meaningful exchange of ideas and perspectives beyond the healthcare sector.

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Mr. Bahl’s participation in the ET Healthcare Leaders’ Summit 2026 as a Jury Member and his role in recognising excellence across 20 nominations marked a significant professional engagement, bringing together his extensive healthcare experience with a platform dedicated to acknowledging leadership and contribution in the industry.

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