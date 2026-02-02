DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Mr. Sudhir Bahl Serves as Jury Member at ET Healthcare Leaders’ Summit 2026

Mr. Sudhir Bahl Serves as Jury Member at ET Healthcare Leaders’ Summit 2026

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:14 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi: Mr. Sudhir Bahl, a healthcare leader with over 35 years of experience in the industry, served as a distinguished Jury Member at the ET Healthcare Leaders’ Summit 2026, held at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi. The summit, themed “Cracking India’s Healthcare Conundrum,” brought together leading healthcare institutions, professionals and industry voices to recognise achievements across the healthcare sector.

As part of the distinguished jury, Mr. Bahl evaluated nominations across various categories, recognising leadership, innovation, institutional excellence and contributions to the healthcare ecosystem. He also presented awards across 20 different nominations during the ceremony.

Advertisement

With over three decades of experience spanning healthcare management, business leadership and healthcare ventures, Mr. Bahl brings extensive industry knowledge and perspective to the healthcare ecosystem. His participation as a Jury Member reflects his longstanding engagement with the sector and his contribution to the advancement of healthcare institutions and practices.

Advertisement

The summit also featured the felicitation of Mr. Bahl by ET in recognition of his contribution to the healthcare industry. He was presented with a memento as a mark of appreciation.

A notable highlight of the event was Mr. Bahl’s interaction with Mr. Sonam Wangchuk , along with several other distinguished personalities from diverse fields. The conversations provided an opportunity for meaningful exchange of ideas and perspectives beyond the healthcare sector.

Advertisement

Mr. Bahl’s participation in the ET Healthcare Leaders’ Summit 2026 as a Jury Member and his role in recognising excellence across 20 nominations marked a significant professional engagement, bringing together his extensive healthcare experience with a platform dedicated to acknowledging leadership and contribution in the industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts