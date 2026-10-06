MRAM Expo 2026 to Bring India’s Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management Community Together in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: As Indian industries accelerate the shift from reactive maintenance towards predictive, data-driven and reliability-led operations, MRAM Expo 2026, a dedicated exhibition focused on Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management, will bring together technology providers, industry leaders, plant and maintenance professionals and asset management experts from across the country.

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Organised by Virgo Communications & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., MRAM Expo 2026 will be held from 7–9 October 2026 at Hall 2, Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai. The event is positioned as India’s dedicated trade platform focused exclusively on the Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management ecosystem.

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The growing adoption of predictive technologies, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud platforms, artificial intelligence and real-time condition monitoring is transforming how industrial organisations manage equipment health, operational risk and asset life. According to market estimates cited by MRAM, the global Asset Reliability Management (ARM) market is projected to grow from USD 5.38 billion in 2025 to USD 9.38 billion by 2034, driven by real-time monitoring, IIoT, cloud technologies, predictive solutions and sustainability objectives.

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Anitha Raghunath, Founder & Managing Director, Virgo Communications & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said:

“MRAM Expo 2026 has been created to provide India’s industrial community with a focused platform dedicated to Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management. As industries increasingly recognise the importance of asset health, reliability and lifecycle performance, there is a growing need to bring technology providers, practitioners and subject-matter experts together. MRAM is designed to facilitate this exchange of knowledge, technology and practical experience while enabling meaningful business engagement.”

Technology Showcase Across the Industrial Asset Lifecycle

Link to register to visit the expo : https://live.virgo-comm.com/mram-visitor-2026?pr

MRAM Expo 2026 will bring together technology companies, specialist solution providers and emerging innovators showcasing solutions across the industrial asset lifecycle.

The exhibition will feature more than 1,000 products and solutions covering areas such as predictive and prescriptive maintenance, Industrial IoT, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital twins, remote condition monitoring, CMMS and Enterprise Asset Management, reliability engineering, inspection and non-destructive testing, lubrication, MRO, robotics, automation and industrial safety.

Participating companies include ABB, Forbes Marshall, Greenitco Technologies, HanAra Software India, Hansford Sensors, ImageGrafix, Intellithink Industrial IoT Labs, IRISS Asia Pacific, Machine Astro India, MaintAssets, MTEKPRO Technologies, MVS Acmei Technologies, Piqotech Software Solutions, Renviro Systems, Rokade Rotek India, SDT Ultrasound Solutions India, Simcad Technologies, SONOTEC, SPM Instrument India, Sun Petrochemicals, Terotam Techlabs, Thermoteknix Systems, Tribotech, WRT India, Axis Solutions, Semapi Instruments, Josts Engineering Company, Skybridge Engicon, D3minds Cyber Solution, Megger India, Raven, PlantOps360, Arix Energix, SV Tech Solutions and Opmaint India, among others.

The technologies and services on display will span condition monitoring, vibration analysis, ultrasound inspection, IIoT, digital asset management, reliability engineering, predictive maintenance, asset integrity, inspection, analytics, software and industrial performance optimisation.

Industry Conference to Examine the Future of Asset Management

Link to view the agenda and register : https://mramindia.com/conference/#register-conference?pr

A major component of the event will be the two-day technical conference, “Asset Management: The Strategic Lever for Delivering Lifecycle Value and Operational Excellence,” taking place on 7–8 October 2026.

The conference programme will examine how organisations can connect maintenance and reliability strategies with broader business objectives and lifecycle value. Key themes include asset management, Reliability-Centred Maintenance (RCM), Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), artificial intelligence, digital twins, predictive technologies, asset integrity, process safety, sustainability and operational excellence.

The speaker and expert line-up includes senior professionals from organisations such as ABB, Reliance Industries, HPCL, Tata Steel, Haldia Petrochemicals, Grasim Industries, Shapoorji Pallonji Armada, Acoem, Honeywell, ImageGrafix, Forbes Marshall, Kalyani Steels, JSW, BPCL and the Institute of Asset Management, among others.

The conference will include keynote presentations and panel discussions examining topics such as intelligent assets, AI and digital twins, predictive technologies, reliability-centred and risk-based strategies, asset integrity, safety and sustainable value creation.

Practical Workshops Across Three Days

Link to view the sessions and register : https://mramindia.com/workshop/#register-workshop?pr

Complementing the conference will be a series of technical workshops running from 7–9 October, providing participants with practical frameworks and application-oriented insights.

The Council of Vibration Specialists (CVS) will conduct “Vibration Analysis – Connecting Asset Health to Business Performance” on 7 October. The workshop will address machinery vibration analysis, condition management, machinery monitoring and diagnostics, vibration measurement systems, IIoT-enabled sensors and the application of vibration analysis in identifying and predicting machinery faults.

On 8 October, IRISS Asia Pacific will present “Operations Driven Safety & Sustainability and Reliability (ODSR): The Future of Reliability Development,” focusing on the relationship between condition data, operational behaviour, decision-making and reliability outcomes.

Also on 8 October, ABB will conduct “Modernizing Industrial Assets for Reliability, Efficiency & Sustainable Performance,” covering asset modernisation, predictive maintenance, condition monitoring and lifecycle services, including applications involving motors, generators, drives, transformers, cranes and electrical switchgear.

The workshop programme will conclude on 9 October with the Institute of Asset Management – India Chapter, presenting “Asset Management – A Strategic Framework for Enhancing Value from Maintenance and Reliability.” The session will introduce asset-management principles and the ISO 55000 series, with a focus on aligning maintenance and reliability activities with organisational objectives and stakeholder value.

Participation from Asset-Intensive Industries

MRAM Expo 2026 is expected to attract professionals from a wide range of asset-intensive sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, metals, mining, pharmaceuticals, food processing, infrastructure, transportation, paper, water and wastewater, healthcare, defence and other industrial sectors.

The visitor profile includes maintenance managers, reliability engineers, plant heads, operations leaders, asset managers, engineering professionals, procurement teams, inspection specialists and digital transformation professionals.

The event is supported by a National Advisory Committee comprising senior industry professionals associated with organisations including Reliance Industries, Viraj Profiles, Haldia Petrochemicals, NTPC GE Power Services, HPCL Rajasthan Refinery, JSW JFE Steel, Kalyani Steels, Shapoorji Pallonji Armada and the Council of Vibration Specialists.

MRAM Expo 2026 is strengthened by the Council of Vibration Specialists (CVS) as Knowledge Partner, with the Association of Corrosion Professionals (AOCP), Indian Institution of Plant Engineers (IIPE), Institute of Asset Management – India and Condition Monitoring Society of India (CMSI) supporting the event.

The National Advisory Committee includes Dr. Tarapada Pyne, Dr. Kartik Fojdar, Mr. Mahesh Kendhe, Mr. G. U. Narasimhulu, Dr. Navil Shetty, Mr. Partha S. Ghose, Mr. Prakash Sappa, Mr. Pramod Kumar Sapra and Mr. N. P. Sundar, among other industry professionals.

A Dedicated Platform for the Industrial Maintenance Ecosystem

With industrial organisations increasingly focused on improving asset availability, controlling lifecycle costs, reducing unplanned downtime and strengthening operational resilience, MRAM Expo 2026 will provide a platform to examine technologies and practices being adopted across the maintenance and reliability landscape.

The three-day event will bring together people, technologies and ideas across maintenance, reliability and asset management, providing opportunities for industry professionals to explore solutions, exchange knowledge, interact with technology providers and learn from practitioners working across asset-intensive industries.

EVENT DETAILS

MRAM Expo 2026

Focus: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Management

Dates: 7–9 October 2026

Venue: Hall 2, Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai

Organised by: Virgo Communications & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Conference: 7–8 October 2026

Workshops: 7–9 October 2026

Visitor Registration: www.mramindia.com

Media Contact: Suresh Rathore | 9820007348 | Trident Public Affairs

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