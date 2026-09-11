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Home / Business / MRG Group Expands MRG Crown Clubhouse to 30,000 Sq. Ft., Launches Club Jewel

MRG Group Expands MRG Crown Clubhouse to 30,000 Sq. Ft., Launches Club Jewel

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ANI
Updated At : 10:37 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 11: MRG Group has expanded the clubhouse at its premium residential development, MRG Crown, from the originally planned 22,000 sq. ft. to 30,000 sq. ft., marking an enhancement of 8,000 sq. ft. to the project's lifestyle and community infrastructure. The expanded clubhouse has been named Club Jewel.

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The expansion reflects MRG Group's focus on strengthening the lifestyle proposition of its residential developments and responding to the evolving expectations of homebuyers, who are increasingly seeking integrated communities with wellness, recreation, leisure and social amenities.

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Club Jewel has been envisioned as the social and lifestyle hub of MRG Crown, bringing together spaces focused on wellness, premium experiences, leisure and recreation. The expanded footprint provides additional scope for curated amenities and common spaces designed to cater to residents across age groups and encourage greater interaction within the community.

Conceptualised with a contemporary design approach by renowned architect Anil Badan, Club Jewel combines modern architectural elements with functional spaces. The clubhouse is designed to provide residents with opportunities to pursue wellness and recreation, spend leisure time with family and friends, and engage with the wider community.

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Speaking about the expansion, Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, said, “At MRG, we believe the value of a residential development extends well beyond the four walls of a home. Today's homebuyers are increasingly looking for integrated communities that offer wellness, recreation, leisure and meaningful social experiences. The expansion of Club Jewel from 22,000 sq. ft. to 30,000 sq. ft. reflects our commitment to responding to these evolving expectations and continually enhancing the overall living experience. This additional space allows us to create a more comprehensive lifestyle offering at MRG Crown, while reinforcing our focus on delivering long-term value to our customers.”

The expanded Club Jewel is expected to add a new dimension to the overall living experience at MRG Crown, with a greater emphasis on community engagement and lifestyle-led amenities.

The development of larger and more experience-oriented clubhouses also reflects the broader shift in residential real estate, where common amenities and community infrastructure are becoming an increasingly important part of the homebuying proposition. Developers are placing greater emphasis on creating spaces that support wellness, recreation, social interaction and leisure alongside residential living.

With its expanded 30,000 sq. ft. footprint, Club Jewel is positioned to serve as an integral part of the MRG Crown community, offering residents a dedicated environment for recreation, relaxation, wellness and social engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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