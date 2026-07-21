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Home / Business / Mrs India Inc Launches Season 7, Names Zimbabwe Host Country and Flycristal Airways Official Sponsor

Mrs India Inc Launches Season 7, Names Zimbabwe Host Country and Flycristal Airways Official Sponsor

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Mrs India Inc, the pageant platform for married women, launched its seventh season on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, under the banner "Seven Years of Legacy, A New Era Begins."

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The event drew diplomats, tourism officials, industry partners, past titleholders and media, reflecting the platform's growth from a domestic pageant into an internationally recognised movement built around leadership and women's empowerment.

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The organisers announced two major partnerships. Zimbabwe will serve as the official host country for Season 7, a move intended to deepen cultural and tourism ties between India and Zimbabwe and give contestants an international dimension to their journey. Flycristal Airways was named official sponsor, with the agreement signed on stage.

A panel of the platform's mentors, including makeover expert Chirag Bambboat, dental specialist Dr Noureen Hemani, dermatologist Dr Pravin Banodkar, pageant coach Juhi Vyas and social media strategist Yuvika Abrol, discussed how personal branding, wellness and digital presence now shape contestants' preparation alongside traditional pageant training.

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Founder Mohini Sharma said the platform had evolved considerably since its launch seven years ago. She described the new season as the start of an international expansion, with plans for further collaborations abroad.

Since its founding, Mrs India Inc has built a reputation for platforming married women through mentorship, entrepreneurship training and leadership programmes, alongside the pageant itself. Season 7 will include leadership workshops, grooming, international travel and mentoring sessions ahead of the competition's later stages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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