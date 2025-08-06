Mrs India International Queen 2025 Winners won Rs 1 Lakh Each: Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan & Dr. Ritu Bir

Rs 1 lakh each awarded to Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik and Dr. Ritu Bir at the Grand Finale of Mrs India International Queen 2025

New Delhi [India], August 6: The Grand Finale of Mrs India International Queen 2025, which was held in the capital city last week for 4 days was nothing short of a benchmark set in the landscape of beauty pageants all around the world. The most prestigious beauty pageant for married women in India was held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. It was a display of glamour, empowerment, and heartfelt achievements for many.

This year, Bollywood celebrity Amrita Rao and Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen crowned Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik and Dr. Ritu Bir as Winners of Mrs India International Queen 2025 in the Grand Finale.

Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik from Gurgaon is crowned as the Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2025 and received ₹1 lakh. Dr. Apra Attri from Shimla won Mrs India International Queen 20251st Runner Up and ₹50,000. Mrs. Shweta Gandhi from New Zealand won Mrs India International Queen 20252nd Runner Up and ₹25,000.

Dr. Ritu Bir from Faridabad is crowned as the Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 and received ₹1 lakh. Dr. Sarita Naik from Mumbai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 20251st Runner Up and₹50,000. Mrs. Sonal Sanjay Desai from Surat won Classic Mrs India International Queen 20252nd Runner Up and₹25,000.

All the winners were selected and judged by da distinguished panel of jury, including pageant director Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Mrs. Radha Rai, MIIQ 2024 Winner, Mrs. Shruti Dubey, Classic MIIQ 2024 Winner, Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, MIIQ 2024 1st Runner Up, Dr. Neelam Singh, Classic MIIQ 2024 1st Runner Up, Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli, MIIQ 2024 2nd Runner Up and Mrs. Nupur Sood, Classic MIIQ 2024 2nd Runner Up, for 4 days in the Grand Finale. Orane International Janakpur,i contributed as the official Makeup Sponsor.

With the contestants participating from all across the globe, ranging from age 21 to an inspiring 72 years and being the first pageant to reward cash prizes to not only the winners but runner-ups, the Mrs India International Queen 2025 beauty pageant truly pioneered India’s pageant legacy for married women in every sense.

During the media briefing, Celebrity Guest Amrita Rao remarked that she was moved by the event’s scale and innovation. She said, “I want to thank Mrs. Ankita Saroha for inviting me to India’s most prestigious beauty pageant for married women. The versatility here—especially the impressive categories & age inclusivity —truly sets Mrs India International Queen apart. Having a participant as old as 72 years is something I have never witnessed before at any beauty platform in India or abroad. It’s incredible to see such age diversity celebrated so joyously!”

Adding to the event’s trailblazing features, Founder-Director Mrs. Ankita Saroha also stated that this the only beauty pageant in India for married women where all major winners—including the main Queen and Classic categories—receive not just the honour of a crown but also significant cash prizes. This year, our winners received ₹1 lakh, 1st Runner-Ups received ₹50,000, and 2nd Runner-Ups were awarded ₹25,000 in both the Mrs and Classic categories. We truly believe in rewarding excellence and supporting our Queens in tangible and meaningful ways.”

Expressing her joy, Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik shared, “This platform is more than a pageant—it’s a celebration of married women reclaiming their dreams.” Dr. Ritu Bir described her participation as “a second innings—proof that life after 40 can be powerfully beautiful, filled with new beginnings.”

Both the winners echoed the voice of all 80-plus contestants that the confidence, holistic growth, and experience they have gained here is enormous. They benefited from a methodically planned transformative journey, including life skills, grooming and makeup workshops, self-defence training, personal branding sessions, and personality development.

Website: www.mrsindiainternationalqueen.com

Official Instagram: @mrsindiainternationalqueen

Official facebook page: @mrsindiainternationalqueen

