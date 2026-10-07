Ms. Avni Atharva Karandikar Launched The Hidden Power of Married Woman at ICA Conclave 2026

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7: Author, Human Resource professional and certified Life Coach Avni Atharva Karandikar marked a significant milestone in her literary journey with the launch of her debut book, The Hidden Power of Married Woman: One Woman, Many Problems, One Solution, at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, organised by the International Council of Authors. Drawing from her professional experience, personal observations and understanding of people and relationships, the book explores themes of self-awareness, identity, clarity and conscious decision-making, encouraging women to recognise their own needs, aspirations and inner strength.

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Avni’s journey as an author began unexpectedly with an Instagram post by Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors. What started as an idea gradually developed into a book-writing journey that, according to Avni, unfolded with a sense of suspense and discovery at every stage. As she worked on the book, her central intention became clear: to encourage women to pause, question what they have been taught to accept, understand themselves better and make choices that genuinely reflect who they are.

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At the heart of The Hidden Power of Married Woman is the idea that a woman may appear to have everything while still feeling disconnected from her own identity, aspirations and personal choices. The book explores how women can reconnect with themselves while navigating relationships, family expectations and societal influences.

It encourages readers to question rather than blindly follow beliefs, seek clarity and distinguish between what feels right for them and what they may simply have been taught to accept. The book also emphasises the importance of developing the confidence to stand up for oneself while navigating the responsibilities and expectations of adult life.

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“My book journey began with Jatin’s Instagram post and unfolded with suspense at every step. I wrote this book to help women awaken self-awareness, find clarity and confidently choose what they truly want,” Avni said.

A recurring message throughout the book is “You Matter Too.” Through this message, Avni encourages women to recognise their own needs and aspirations instead of consistently placing themselves last.

The book also explores what Avni describes as women’s untold truths, some of which may remain unrecognised while others are left unspoken because of fear of social judgement. Through these themes, she invites readers to reflect on their experiences and consider whether the choices they make are genuinely their own.

“The race is between you and you. Make sure you win,” Avni said, expressing the book’s emphasis on personal growth and self-development rather than comparison with others.

Although married women form the primary audience for The Hidden Power of Married Woman, Avni believes the book can offer perspectives to a wider adult readership. She also encourages men to read it as a way of developing a deeper understanding of the women in their lives and supporting them more meaningfully.

For Avni, writing the book is also an extension of her professional and personal interest in people, growth and transformation. With a background in Human Resource Management and more than five years of experience as an HR professional and consultant, she has worked closely with individuals and organisational environments. These experiences have contributed to her understanding of human behaviour, communication, people development and personal transformation.

The book’s message is ultimately centred on self-awareness and conscious choice. Rather than presenting a single definition of how women should live, Avni encourages readers to examine their own circumstances, understand their priorities and develop the confidence to make decisions that align with their sense of self.

During ICA Conclave 2026, Avni Atharva Karandikar was also honoured with an Author Award for her debut book The Hidden Power of Married Woman, recognising her contribution as an author and marking a meaningful milestone in her journey of encouraging women towards greater self-awareness and confidence.

For Avni, the recognition added another meaningful dimension to her first experience as a published author. The opportunity to launch her book alongside Inspiring Jatin and connect with fellow authors made the occasion particularly memorable.

“Conclave 2026 gave me the honour of launching my book alongside my mentor, Inspiring Jatin. The surprise recognition, meaningful connections and shared wisdom made the experience truly unforgettable. This recognition will help me reach more women and spread greater awareness,” Avni said.

The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa marked the beginning of a new chapter in Avni’s journey as an author. Through The Hidden Power of Married Woman, she hopes to encourage women to reflect on their identity, recognise their worth and make more conscious choices in their personal lives.

The book carries ISBN 978-93-7500-780-7 and represents Avni’s first published work.

About Ms. Avni Atharva Karandikar

Avni Atharva Karandikar, also known as Devyani Dhananjay Tambekar, is an author, Human Resource professional and certified Life Coach with over five years of experience in people development, leadership and personal transformation. Her debut book, The Hidden Power of Married Woman: One Woman, Many Problems, One Solution, explores identity, self-awareness and personal choice beyond societal expectations. Through her professional work, writing and coaching, she focuses on encouraging individuals, particularly women, to build greater self-awareness, confidence and clarity in their personal journeys.

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