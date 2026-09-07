MSC Cruises Highlights Global Itineraries and New Ship Experiences for Indian Travellers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

• The cruise line offers Indian guests a wide choice of holidays across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, South America, Southern Africa and Asia

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• MSC World Asia, MSC Cruises’ highly anticipated new World Class ship, will sail the Western Mediterranean from December 2026

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MSC Cruises is highlighting the breadth of its global cruise offering for Indian travellers, bringing together a wide choice of itineraries, modern ships and onboard experiences designed for guests looking to discover multiple destinations in one seamless holiday.

MSC World Asia

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As demand for new international holiday experiences continues to evolve in India, cruising offers travellers a compelling way to combine destination discovery, entertainment, dining and relaxation, all while unpacking only once. With itineraries including across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, MSC Cruises provides a broad portfolio of holidays for families, couples, groups of friends and multi-generational travellers.

Guests sailing with MSC Cruises can choose from a wide range of experiences on board, including international dining, live entertainment, dedicated kids’ clubs, wellness and fitness facilities, family activities and accommodation options for different travel styles. The line’s exclusive MSC Yacht Club offers a premium “ship-within-a-ship” experience with dedicated areas, 24-hour butler and concierge service, private facilities and elevated comfort.

For Indian guests, MSC Cruises offers access to a diverse portfolio of itineraries across five continents, with sailings in some of the world’s most sought-after cruise regions. This global choice is supported by an extensive network of international embarkation ports and fly-cruise options, allowing travellers to select the holiday experience that best suits their plans.

Norbert Stiekema, Executive Director Global Sales, MSC Cruises, said, “India is an important market for the future of cruising, with travellers increasingly looking for holidays that combine discovery, comfort, choice and value. MSC Cruises is well placed to meet this demand through our global portfolio of itineraries, modern fleet and onboard experiences designed for international guests. Our focus is to make cruising more relevant and accessible for Indian travellers, while continuing to introduce new ships, destinations and experiences across our global network.”

A key example of MSC Cruises’ continued investment in its fleet and guest experience is MSC World Asia, the cruise line’s newest World Class ship, which will sail in the Western Mediterranean from December 2026. The ship will offer seven-night itineraries with calls including Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina and Valletta during winter 2026/27, followed by summer 2027 sailings to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Valletta.

MSC World Asia will feature more than 40 bars, lounges and restaurants, international entertainment, dedicated family facilities, wellness spaces and seven onboard districts, each designed with its own atmosphere and experiences. The ship will also include MSC Yacht Club accommodation, a wide range of dining concepts and new venues that reflect the creativity and innovation of MSC Cruises’ World Class ships.

Sustainability remains central to MSC Cruises’ long-term vision, with the company committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 250 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit www.msccruises.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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