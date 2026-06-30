DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / MSC Group to acquire 49 per cent stake in Adani’s Vizhinjam port

MSC Group to acquire 49 per cent stake in Adani’s Vizhinjam port

This marks the 3rd major collaboration between APSEZ and MSC, following successful joint ventures at ports in Mundra and Ennore

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Vizhinjam port. Image credits/vizhinjamport.in
Advertisement

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and MSC Group, the world’s largest transport and logistics conglomerate, have entered into a definitive agreement under which MSC Group, via its container terminal operating and investing arm, TiL, will invest for 49 per cent interest in AVPPL, the concessionaire for Vizhinjam port.

Advertisement

The strategic collaboration represents the single largest foreign private investment in the Indian port infrastructure and cements Vizhinjam’s emergence as a dominant transshipment gateway in the Indian Ocean region.

Advertisement

The transaction is subject to customary approvals, including regulatory ones. TiL will invest USD 1.397 billion, equivalent to its proportionate 49 per cent share of USD 2.85 billion.

Advertisement

Ashwani Gupta, Director and CEO, APSEZ, said Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub and has ramped up at an unprecedented pace, becoming the first Indian port to earn the unique distinction of crossing 2 million TEUs within 18 months of operation.

“I am delighted to expand APSEZ’s long-standing partnership with MSC to Vizhinjam, as we prepare for the port’s next leg of journey. I am confident that our association will deliver enhanced supply chain efficiencies at a global scale and improve India’s access to key global mature and developing markets,” he said.

Advertisement

This marks the 3rd major collaboration between APSEZ and MSC, following successful joint ventures at ports in Mundra and Ennore.

The strategic collaboration between APSEZ and MSC Group will deliver significant advantages for APSEZ, including enhanced volume visibility and accelerated ramp-up ahead of plan, driven by additional cargo volumes.

It will have higher share of Bangladesh cargo, largely dependent on competing Southeast Asian transshipment hubs. In addition, the partnership will strengthen presence on East Africa trade routes and elevate relay cargo volumes.

TiL is one of the world’s largest container terminal operators and part of the MSC Group, comprising a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals across five continents and a throughput of more than 70 million TEUs per annum.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts