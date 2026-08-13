MSCI adds Adani Energy Solutions, Lenskart Solutions, Laurus Labs to India Domestic Index

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): MSCI has added Adani Energy Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Laurus Labs and Lenskart Solutions to its India Domestic Index, while removing Astral, Balkrishna Industries and SBI Cards and Payment Services as part of its August 2026 index review.

Advertisement

The changes to the MSCI India Domestic Index will take effect from the close of August 31, according to the index provider.

Advertisement

The additions include companies from different parts of the Indian market, while the deletions include Astral, Balkrishna Industries and SBI Cards and Payment Services, marking a reshuffle of the index's constituents.

Advertisement

The MSCI India Domestic Index tracks Indian stocks selected according to MSCI's index methodology and is part of MSCI's broader family of equity indexes. Such indexes are used by global market participants to track segments of equity markets, with changes in constituents reflecting periodic reviews by the index provider.

The changes are part of MSCI's August 2026 Index Review, which covers its equity indexes globally.

Advertisement

At the global level, 55 securities will be added to and 92 securities deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index will see additions including Z.AI Co H of China, Nanya Technology of Taiwan and Guangdong Dtech Technology A of China, measured by full company market capitalisation.

The review will also bring changes to MSCI's Global Small Cap, GIMI, Global All Cap and Frontier Markets indexes.

The MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index will see 203 additions and 261 deletions, while the MSCI ACWI IMI will have 184 additions and 279 deletions.

In the MSCI Frontier Markets Index, six securities will be added and five deleted. The three largest additions by full company market capitalisation include Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank of Vietnam, Oman India Fertiliser Company and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank of Vietnam.

The next MSCI regular index review is scheduled to be announced on November 11, 2026, with changes taking effect from December 1, 2026.

These changes, along with others across MSCI Equity Indexes including the MSCI US Equity Indexes, MSCI US REIT Index, MSCI China A Onshore Indexes and China All Shares Indexes are available on MSCI's "Index Review" web page. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)