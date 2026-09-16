MSI Announces Official Availability of the Cyborg 15 Max Gaming Laptop Series in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 16: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced the official availability of the Cyborg 15 Max series in India, comprising the Cyborg 15 Max C2W and Cyborg 15 Max C13W. Featuring a distinctive cyberpunk-inspired design in a lightweight, portable chassis, the new Cyborg 15 Max lineup is built for Indian gamers, students, and everyday users who want reliable, AI-ready performance without compromising on mobility.

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“With the Cyborg 15 Max, we are bringing our latest generation of AI-ready performance to gamers and students across India at an accessible price point. Beyond raw power, we have focused on portability, connectivity, and everyday usability, so that Indian gamers get a laptop that keeps up with them wherever they go,” said Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI.

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All-New Cyborg 15 Max: Major Upgrades in Performance & Display

The Cyborg 15 Max arrives in India with significant upgrades in both performance and display quality. The series delivers up to 100W TGP, for a total system power of up to 130W across the CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU, setting a new benchmark in the entry-level gaming segment.

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This leap in performance is powered by an upgraded Cooler Boost thermal system with dual fans and five heat pipes, paired with a high-performance, safe phase-change thermal material. Compared to the previous generation, the new Cyborg 15 Max delivers a 122% increase in TGP, translating into smoother, more immersive gameplay for Indian users.

All of this is packed into a slim chassis weighing just 2kg and measuring approximately 21mm at its thinnest point, making the Cyborg 15 Max easy to carry to class, work, or a friend's place for a gaming session.

Cyborg 15 Max C2W – Available in Two Configurations

The Cyborg 15 Max C2W is powered by the latest Intel Core 7 processor 240H and is available in India in two configurations, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPUs, respectively.

Cyborg 15 Max C13W

The Cyborg 15 Max C13W is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, offering Indian gamers and students a compelling entry point into the Cyborg 15 Max lineup.

For more information on offers: www.msi.gm/S950F368.

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