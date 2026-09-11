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Home / Business / MSI Launches 'September Promotions 2026' with Exclusive Channel Offers and Extended Financing Benefits

MSI Launches 'September Promotions 2026' with Exclusive Channel Offers and Extended Financing Benefits

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ANI
Updated At : 10:12 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 11: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its September Promotion 2026 campaign, offering customers enhanced value through extended warranty coverage, flexible financing, and special pricing across its laptop portfolio. Running from September 4th to September 24th, 2026, the campaign spans offline retail partners, including Croma and Vijay Sales, as well as Flipkart online.

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Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, “Our September Promotion 2026 reflects MSI's continued focus on making premium computing more accessible to our customers. With a free warranty extension on our Modern series, extended EMI options, and attractive pricing across our gaming and thin-and-light lineups, we aim to deliver greater value and a seamless ownership experience across our retail and online network.”

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For more information on the offers: www.msi.gm/S9402F90

Offline Channel Offers

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1. 1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999)

Customers purchasing MSI Modern series laptops through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension.

Flexible EMI plans are being offered to make purchases more accessible. Bajaj Finserv is providing EMI options for up to 18 months, while Pine Labs is offering extended EMI plans of up to 24 months — both valid through September 24, 2026.

Offline Special Offers

*Only Modern series is eligible for the extended warranty offer.

Online Channel Offers (Flipkart Only)

For online purchases, MSI's September Promotion is available exclusively on Flipkart, spanning both the Gaming and Thin & Light (TNL) lineups with dedicated pricing.

Flipkart Gaming

Flipkart Thin & Light (TNL)

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to www.msi.com.

MSI Gaming: in.msi.com

MSI Facebook: www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/ www.facebook.com/MSIIndia

MSI Instagram: www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/ www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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