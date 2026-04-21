MSM Unify Appoints Rohit Kumar as Founding Member and President, India Campus Business

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New Delhi [India], April 21: MSM Unify, the global technology-driven education platform, has appointed Mr. Rohit Kumar as Founding Member & President of India Campus Business. The appointment signals a decisive step in the company's ambition to deepen its presence within India's higher education ecosystem one of the fastest-evolving in the world.

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In his new role, Kumar will lead MSM Unify's IndiaBusiness vertical with end-to-end responsibility for institutional partnerships, campus engagement strategy and domestic growth. Operating in close alignment with the company's global leadership, he will work to connect Indian universities and colleges with international academic and career pathways building scalable, technology-enabled engagement models that reflect the realities of today's students.

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Kumar brings more than 24 years of cross-industry experience, with a track record that spans telecom, IT services, and education technology. Most recently, as Co-Founder and COO of CollegeDekho.com, one of India's leading student-college discovery platforms, he played a defining role in scaling the organisation from the ground up to a ₹300 crore revenue enterprise, sustaining a 67% CAGR over five years and forging partnerships with more than 2,000 institutions across the country. Under his leadership, the platform expanded into learning, marketing services and overseas education and secured multi-round funding from investors including GirnarSoft, ADQ, ETS and Man Capital.

Earlier in his career, Kumar held senior leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications, Sify Technologies, Indiatimes and Videocon consistently delivering revenue growth, operational efficiency and market expansion across Maharashtra and beyond. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagpur.

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Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify, said"Rohit brings exactly the kind of institutional credibility and entrepreneurial energy that this role demands. He has spent the better part of two decades building ecosystems and businesses that is what MSM Unify's campus vision needs. We are confident he will be instrumental in establishing MSM Unify as the partner of choice for institutions across India."

On joining MSM Unify, Mr. Rohit Kumar as Founding Member & President of India Campus Business, MSM Unifysaid, "India's higher education landscape is at an inflection point, and I feel happy andenergised to be part of MSM Unify. My focus will be on creating engagement models that are genuinely useful for institutions, ones rooted in the on-ground reality of Indian campuses but aligned with where global education is heading. The goal is long-term value for institutions, for students, and for the ecosystem as a whole."

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