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Home / Business / MSME- Government Department Susanwad in Raigad District supported by Jogani Reinforcement

MSME- Government Department Susanwad in Raigad District supported by Jogani Reinforcement

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ANI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], August 26: JOGANI REINFORCEMENT is delighted to have been an Event Supporter of 'Suswand - Industry-Regulator Meeting 2026', an important initiative organized by Laghu Udyog Bharti, Raigad, in association with the District Industries Centre (DIC), Raigad, on Saturday, 22 August 2026, in Panvel.

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The event was designed to create a meaningful platform for interaction between industries, entrepreneurs and government regulators, enabling businesses to discuss their challenges, understand regulatory frameworks and explore opportunities for smoother industrial growth.

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A Strong Platform for Industry-Government Dialogue

'Suswand - Industry-Regulator Meeting 2026' brought together senior government officials, industry representatives and entrepreneurs under one roof. The discussions focused on strengthening communication between the industrial sector and government authorities and addressing practical challenges faced by businesses.

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The distinguished dignitaries present at the event included:

- Shri Kishan Narayanrao Jhawale, IAS - District Collector, Raigad

- Smt. Neha Bhosale, IAS - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Raigad

- Dr. Vishal Vasant Nehul - Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP)

- Shri Dhanraj Bikkad - Superintending Engineer (S.E.), MSEDCL, Pen Circle

- Shri G. S. Harlaya - Assistant Commissioner, District Industries Centre (DIC), Raigad

- Shri Amit Ghaisas - State President, Laghu Udyog Bharti

Supporting the MSME Ecosystem

For businesses, especially MSMEs, direct communication with regulatory authorities can play a crucial role in resolving operational challenges and building a more business-friendly environment.JOGANI REINFORCEMENT is proud to support initiatives that encourage industry dialogue, entrepreneurship, responsible industrial development and stronger collaboration between businesses and government institutions.As an Event Supporter, JOGANI REINFORCEMENT believes that platforms such as 'Suswand' can contribute significantly towards creating a more responsive and growth-oriented industrial ecosystem in Maharashtra.

The successful completion of 'Suswand - Industry-Regulator Meeting 2026' reflects the importance of bringing industry stakeholders and regulators together for constructive dialogue.

JOGANI REINFORCEMENT congratulates Laghu Udyog Bharti - Raigad and the District Industries Centre, Raigad, for organizing this valuable initiative and looks forward to supporting more such efforts that strengthen the MSME community and contribute to India's industrial growth.

JOGANI REINFORCEMENT - Proud to Support Industry. Proud to Support Growth. Jogani Reinforcement can be contacted at www.joganireinforcement.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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