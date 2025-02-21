MTD and GIC-Re Join Hands to Drive 100% Waste Segregation in Mira Bhayandar

VMPL

Mira Bhayandar (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: In a major push towards sustainable waste management, Making The Difference (MTD), in collaboration with General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC-Re), has launched a large-scale awareness and engagement campaign to promote 100% waste segregation at source in Mira Bhayandar. The initiative is being rolled out as a pilot project in Wards 10, 11, and 12, covering 38,604 households and 4,545 commercial establishments.

A Holistic Approach to Waste Management

The project aims to educate, engage, and empower the residents to practice responsible waste disposal through a series of well-planned interventions, including:

School & College Awareness Drives: Educating students on waste segregation and sustainability through interactive sessions and workshops.

Door-to-Door Awareness Campaigns: Volunteers will visit households to educate residents on proper segregation and disposal practices.

Mass Awareness Drives in Housing Societies: Large-scale campaigns to sensitize communities about the environmental and social impact of waste mismanagement. Installation of 30 Steel Twin Dustbins on roads and public areas to encourage waste disposal at the right places.

Distribution of 2,500 Dual Dustbins to households, ensuring convenient separation of wet and dry waste.

Placement of 25 Wet Waste Composting Tumblers in housing societies to promote composting and organic fertilizer production.

Deployment of an Electric Tempo to collect dry waste from households, ensuring efficient recycling and waste reduction.

Swachhata Rally: A large-scale cleanliness awareness march to engage the community and inspire action.

Building on Past Success

This initiative builds upon MTD's impactful participation in the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, conducted in collaboration with Maharashtra Urban WASH and ES Coalition. The previous campaign successfully mobilized local communities toward better waste disposal habits, setting the stage for the current project.

Speaking about the initiative Deepak Vishwakarma,President at Making The Difference, said:

"Waste management is not just about collection and disposal; it's about changing the way people think about waste. With GIC-RE's support, we are empowering communities with the knowledge, tools, and infrastructure they need to make segregation at source a daily habit."

Community and Stakeholder Engagement

The initiative was officially inaugurated at the MTD Office from 9 AM to 12 PM, in the presence of local municipal officials, stakeholders, community leaders, and volunteers. The launch event included a detailed briefing on the project, a demonstration of the segregation process, and a call to action for all residents to contribute to a cleaner Mira Bhayandar.

Sneha Nair- Assistant General Manager- CSR (GIC Re) commented that:

"We are proud to support Making The Difference in this crucial project. Waste segregation at source is the foundation of sustainable urban waste management, and this initiative is a step towards making Mira Bhayandar a cleaner, greener city. Let 'Shoonya' be more than just a project; let it be a movement towards a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable city."

A Call for Collective Action

With urbanization and waste generation rising, the need for sustainable and community-driven waste management solutions has never been greater. Making The Difference urges all residents, businesses, and local authorities to actively participate in this mission. Small changes, when adopted collectively, can lead to a massive transformation in the way waste is managed in urban areas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)