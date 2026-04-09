Mudra scheme: Women hold 60% of loan accounts

A whopping 58 crore loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore were disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) as the initiative completed 11 years of its existence on Wednesday.

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Under the scheme, women borrowers accounted for 59.81 per cent of the total number of loan accounts, with a total share of 37.45 per cent in the disbursed amount in the last fiscal.

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The scheme, launched in 2015, is a flagship programme of the PM Narendra Modi-led government, aimed at funding microenterprises and small businesses.

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Modi lauded the success of the scheme, saying it had played a significant role in promoting self-employment among the youth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme mainly focused on funding the unfunded,

and would continue to empower entrepreneurs.