Mukesh Ambani regains Asia’s richest person tag

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

Mukesh Ambani has regained his spot as Asia’s richest person after rival Gautam Adani tumbled to No. 24, Forbes said in its Billionaire 2023 list released on Tuesday.

“Adani was the world’s third-richest person on January 24, when he was worth nearly $126 billion. A report issued by US short-seller Hindenburg Research later that day, however, sent his companies’ shares plummeting,” Forbes said. His net worth is now $47.2 billion and is the second richest Indian behind Ambani.

With a net worth of $83.4 billion, Ambani, 65, was ranked at No. 9 on the world billionaire list.