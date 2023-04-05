Mukesh Ambani regains Asia’s richest person tag

New Delhi, April 4
Mukesh Ambani has regained his spot as Asia’s richest person after rival Gautam Adani tumbled to No. 24, Forbes said in its Billionaire 2023 list released on Tuesday.
“Adani was the world’s third-richest person on January 24, when he was worth nearly $126 billion. A report issued by US short-seller Hindenburg Research later that day, however, sent his companies’ shares plummeting,” Forbes said. His net worth is now $47.2 billion and is the second richest Indian behind Ambani.
With a net worth of $83.4 billion, Ambani, 65, was ranked at No. 9 on the world billionaire list.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...