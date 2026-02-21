"Multi-Asset Funds Clock 21 Percent Returns as Pure Equity Stagnated"- Aman Dhingra of Conviction Partners

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: As global financial markets continue to experience heightened volatility and sector rotations in early 2026, many investors are finding that traditional "pure equity" portfolios are struggling to deliver the consistent growth they once promised.

Amidst this uncertainty, Multi-Asset Allocation has emerged as the definitive strategy for wealth preservation and growth, significantly outperforming single-category investments over the past twelve months.

The Shift: Why Multi-Asset is Outpacing Pure Equity

Recent market data highlights a sharp divergence in performance. While many pure equity funds, particularly those focused on large-cap and flexi-cap stocks, faced stagnant returns and double-digit swings throughout 2025 and early 2026, Multi-Asset Allocation Funds delivered impressive returns of 17% to 21%.

The secret to this success lies in the power of "Built-in Diversification." By mandates set by regulatory bodies like SEBI, these funds must invest at least 10% across three distinct asset classes: typically Equity, Debt, and Gold.

1. The Gold Cushion: In the last year, gold has been a standout performer, surging to record highs. While equities faced headwinds from geopolitical tensions and interest rate fluctuations, the gold component in multi-asset funds acted as a vital buffer, driving gains while stocks were volatile.

2. The Debt Anchor: The inclusion of fixed-income instruments provided much-needed stability, ensuring that the downward pressure on stocks didn't result in the steep capital erosion seen in pure equity portfolios.

Conviction in a Volatile World

For many investors, the challenge isn't just knowing where to invest but having the discipline to stay the course. This is where professional advisory becomes the differentiator.

Aman Dhingra, Promoter of Conviction Partners, emphasizes that the current market environment demands a shift from chasing "peaks" to seeking "consistency."

"At Conviction Partners, we believe the true path to wealth is through high-conviction, multi-asset strategies. By balancing growth-oriented equities with defensive assets like gold and debt, we provide our clients with an 'all-weather' portfolio that captures upside without the stomach-churning volatility of the broader markets."

Why Invest Now?

The benefits of multi-asset investing extend beyond just raw performance:

1. Automatic Rebalancing: Fund managers tactically shift capital between assets, selling high and buying low on your behalf.

2. Lower Volatility: A smoother "return journey" makes it easier for investors to remain committed to their long-term financial goals.

3. Simplicity: Instead of managing multiple separate accounts for gold, bonds, and stocks, one fund provides a comprehensive solution.

Partner with Conviction

For those looking to transition from reactive investing to a disciplined, professionally managed strategy, Conviction Partners offers the expertise required to navigate these complex cycles. Specializing in high-quality multi-asset solutions, the firm focuses on protecting capital during downturns while positioning portfolios for sustainable long-term gains.

To learn more about how to strengthen your portfolio, Contact Conviction Partners to start your journey toward smarter, more stable wealth creation

