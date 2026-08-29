Mumbai 7-year-old, Tiana Pandit, wins first runner-up at the Junior Model International World Finals in Bangkok

Tiana Pandit also bags Best Gown title; represented India after finishing second runner-up at national finals in Kerala MUMBAI, August 29, 2026: Seven-year-old Mumbai girl Tiana Pandit has brought home an international honour after being adjudged First Runner-Up at the Junior Model International World Finals, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from August 19 to 22.

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Tiana, who turned seven earlier this month, also won the Best Gown sub-title at the international competition, which saw young contestants from several countries compete for the coveted titles.

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Tiana earned the opportunity to represent India after securing the Second Runner-Up position at the Junior Model International India Finals held in Kerala in May. Her performance at the national finals paved the way for her to take the Indian flag to the world stage in Bangkok.

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The international finals brought together children from across the globe, with participants representing countries including Nepal, Armenia, Russia, Botswana, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Kenya and South Africa, among others.

What made Tiana’s achievement particularly noteworthy was the challenge she faced during the competition. The young contestant was running a temperature throughout the pageant but continued to participate in the various rounds and put up her best performance despite being unwell.

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Her composure and determination saw her emerge as First Runner-Up, while her performance in the evening gown segment earned her the Best Gown title.

For the Mumbai youngster, the Bangkok outing was more than just a pageant. It was her opportunity to represent India before an international audience — a responsibility she carried with confidence and grace.

The achievement has also brought pride to The J. B. Petit High School for Girls, where Tiana is a student. Her success on an international platform has added another special moment to the school’s long list of achievements by its students.

From the India finals in Kerala to the world finals in Bangkok, Tiana’s journey has been marked by steady progress and determination. And despite facing a health setback at the crucial international competition, the seven-year-old managed to hold her own among contestants from around the world.

For her family and school, the two titles she returns with are a matter of immense pride. For Tiana, the experience offers something perhaps even more valuable — the confidence that even at seven, big dreams can take a child from Mumbai to an international stage.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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