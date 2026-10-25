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Home / Business / Mumbai Airport T1 capacity to rise 33% to 20 million passengers after redevelopment: Adani Airports

Mumbai Airport T1 capacity to rise 33% to 20 million passengers after redevelopment: Adani Airports

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ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Adani Airports is working towards the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), with plans to increase its annual passenger-handling capacity by approximately 33 per cent, from 15 million to 20 million. The redevelopment will be supported by the planned transfer of some flight operations of IndiGo and Air India to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

According to a media briefing note issued by Adani Airports, "The planned transfer of around 3.6 million passengers—accounting for approximately 70% of the traffic targeted for relocation in the first phase—will create the necessary headroom for the phased redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1."

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The initial phase aims to shift approximately 5 million passengers to Navi Mumbai, enabling critical safety enhancements, modernisation, upgraded passenger facilities and expanded handling capacity at CSMIA.

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"The redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 will create a safer, modernised and digitally enabled facility, increasing its annual passenger-handling capacity by approximately 33%—from 15 million to 20 million," the briefing note stated.

This additional capacity will enhance the passenger experience, provide airlines with greater scope for growth and support Mumbai’s long-term economic development and international connectivity. Importantly, the redevelopment will also preserve the city’s aviation legacy while preparing its infrastructure to meet the needs of the future.

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"IndiGo and Air India agreeing to shift a part of their operations to the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport reflects growing confidence among leading domestic carriers in its infrastructure and operational readiness," the briefing note stated.

This milestone follows nearly 18 months of extensive consultations between the airport operator and airlines to facilitate a coordinated and phased transition to replace ageing Terminal 1, CSMIA with modern aviation infrastructure.

In addition to the existing road network, three new bridges—SBR-9, BR-4 and BR-5—built by CIDCO across Panvel Creek and the Gadhi River, are set to improve connectivity between Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Atal Setu, Ulwe Coastal Road, Amra Marg and NH-4B.

Distributing traffic between CSMIA and Navi Mumbai will help ease capacity constraints, facilitate planned infrastructure upgrades and improve operational efficiency across Mumbai’s aviation network.

"The development of Navi Mumbai alongside CSMIA offers Mumbai the opportunity to evolve into a dual-airport gateway, with greater capacity, wider international connectivity and stronger potential to attract international transfer traffic," the briefing note added.

Together, the two airports can facilitate more seamless domestic–international connections, attract greater participation from international airlines and enable India to capture a larger share of global transit traffic. This would strengthen India’s position in the global aviation network and support its ambition to emerge as an international aviation hub.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) combines world-class, future-ready infrastructure with scalable capacity, with Terminal 1 designed to handle 20 million passengers annually and future expansion planned to reach 90 million.

Advanced passenger-processing systems, Digi Yatra, automated baggage handling and integrated digital platforms will support seamless journeys and efficient airline operations.

The redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 is essential to address safety concerns reportedly raised by experts and create a safer, more resilient terminal.

Temporarily shifting selected operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport will create the necessary headroom for redevelopment while allowing airlines to retain their historical CSMIA slots, which the airport operator has said will be restored after completion.

"It is worth mentioning that only 9% of CSMIA’s annual 55 million passenger traffic will be temporarily transitioned as part of redevelopment programme for Terminal 1. Around 91% of the traffic will continue to operate from Mumbai Airport," the briefing note stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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