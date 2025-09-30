Mumbai: As 19,500 people turn 60 each day, ASLI Ageing Fest 2025 urges reforms, investment, and innovation in senior care

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: The 6th edition of the ASLI Ageing Fest opened recently at The Lalit Mumbai, convening leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the critical enablers shaping the future of ageing in India--Investments, Technology, Insurance, and Community. With the theme "347 Million Reasons to Rethink Capital Allocation," chosen to reflect the fact that India's senior population is projected to reach 347 million by 2050, the Fest underscored the urgency of developing sustainable and impactful solutions for India's rapidly expanding senior population.

Mr Rajit Mehta, Chairman, ASLI and MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care, highlighted the magnitude of the challenge, noting that with 19,500 people in India turning 60 every day, there is a need to create relevant infrastructure, put in place holistic care solutions, redefine the current financial products, and reinvent policies, frameworks, and tax incentives. He also stressed the importance of building a larger pool of caregivers.

Dr Rana Mehta - Partner & Leader, Healthcare, PwC India - emphasised that senior care is moving from the margins to the mainstream. He noted that investors have a significant opportunity to shape this journey by bringing in long-term, innovation capital, and added that collaboration between investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers will be key to unlocking the sector's potential.

The day's discussions began with a panel chaired by Dr Rana Mehta on "Fuelling the Future: Investments and Impact," which explored the challenges and opportunities as India transitions from a "silver to evergreen longevity economy."

The panel discussion brought together esteemed experts in healthcare and senior care investments, including Mr Vikash Rathi, Principal, Healthcare Investments, Premji Invest; Mr Chintan Kothari, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures; Mr Karthik Narayanswamy, Partner and Head of India, Novo Holdings; and Mr Ramanan Venkateswaran, Chief Investment Strategist, Singularity AMC. The panelists discussed the need for senior care companies to develop business models that are scalable and relevant to a broad segment of India's population. They highlighted the importance of "Make in India" solutions, regulatory and fiscal support such as insurance, land subsidies, tax reliefs, and adaptive deductibles, and innovation to make senior care economically viable.

The discussion also emphasised the significance of accessibility and affordability in senior care services, with a focus on creating vibrant, healthy environments that promote overall wellness rather than merely offering healthcare. The panelists underlined that a combination of investor support, strategic policymaking, and innovative service models will be essential in shaping a sustainable and inclusive senior care ecosystem in India.

Another session, "Global Best Practices: Revolutionising Senior Care," brought global perspectives on models that could support India in building a future-ready senior care ecosystem. The session was moderated by Mr Ankur Gupta, Co-Founder, ASLI and Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, who guided the discussion on lessons from international ageing societies.

The session featured insights from international experts, including Mr Barry Ashcroft, Co-founder, Director & COO, Apollo Care Australia, and Mr Mitsuru Sakoda, General Manager & Head of Global Business Division, Sompo Care Inc., Japan. The discussion focused on how different countries approach senior care, highlighting the roles of government funding, regulation, and societal frameworks in making elderly care accessible and sustainable.

The panelists shared lessons for India, emphasising that while global models provide valuable guidance, Indian senior care solutions must be adapted to the country's cultural context and societal needs. The discussion underlined the importance of balancing affordability, accessibility, and quality of care while building a future-ready senior care ecosystem that meets the needs of India's rapidly ageing population.

According to a joint report by the Association of Senior Living in India (ASLI) and JLL, the senior living industry is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion today to USD 8 billion by 2030, driven by India's senior population rising from 162.25 million in 2025 to 191.5 million in 2030, and by relatively low market penetration leaving scope for significant expansion.

The 6th ASLI Ageing Fest was supported by Platinum Sponsors Paranjape Schemes and RTR, Ready to Retire (incubated by Bajaj Capital); and Silver Sponsors Alphind Healthcare, BridgeHealth, Cradle of Life, Emoha Eldercare, and Heyday by House of Incor.

About ASLI

The Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) was founded in December 2011 as an initiative by Mr Mansoor Dalal, CMD of Oasis Senior Living, with the support of Mr Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Ashiana Housing and a pioneer in senior homes.

ASLI is the first and only national voluntary membership association for senior living and care in India. Its members represent direct and allied sectors related to senior care, including healthcare, hospitality, NGOs, home caregivers, service providers, developers, operators, and corporates. ASLI works to create communication platforms that educate seniors on different models of senior housing and promote principles of quality care, transparency, ethical standards, and business excellence.

ASLI represents, promotes, and safeguards initiatives that support senior citizens and their service providers.

