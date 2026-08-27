Mumbai-based hair educator Vikas Marwah expands professional training initiatives as demand for advanced hairstyling education grows across India

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: India's professional hair and beauty industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with hairstyling increasingly moving beyond traditional salon services into the worlds of fashion, education, digital content and professional creativity. Contributing to this shift is Vikas Marwah, a hair artist, educator and industry professional whose work spans salon education, live hair shows, brand collaborations and professional training.

Advertisement

With more than two decades of experience in the hair industry, Marwah has increasingly focused on creating platforms that connect technical hairstyling with contemporary trends and professional education. Through Vikas Marwah Salon & Academy, his work combines salon practice with structured learning, live demonstrations and exposure to evolving techniques and international hair trends.

Advertisement

Over the past three years, Marwah has participated in 30+ live hair shows and educational platforms across India, engaging with professional hairstylists, beauticians and students through demonstrations and masterclasses. These platforms have become an important part of his approach to professional education, where technical skills are presented alongside trend interpretation, creativity and client-focused application.

A key area of his work has been training the next generation of hair professionals. Marwah has trained 10,000+ stylists and students, with his educational programmes focusing on more than individual haircutting or styling techniques. The emphasis is on helping professionals understand hair, interpret changing consumer preferences, communicate effectively with clients and adapt global trends to the Indian market.

Advertisement

The growing importance of professional education is also reflected in the industry's expanding relationship with beauty brands. Marwah has collaborated with 50+ professional beauty brands across product education, demonstrations, campaigns and industry platforms. Such collaborations have created opportunities for professional hairstylists to engage directly with new products, techniques and evolving styling trends.

The convergence of hairstyling, fashion and digital media has further broadened the industry's reach. Marwah's work has included celebrity and influencer hairstyling, stage presentations and fashion-inspired looks, while his participation in the Philips Grooming Game Series has taken professional hair content to digital audiences, generating millions of views.

Industry events and live masterclasses remain another significant component of this changing landscape. Rather than limiting education to conventional classroom formats, Marwah's demonstrations combine live transformations, technical explanations, trend forecasting and audience interaction. The format reflects a wider movement within the beauty industry towards more experiential and practical forms of professional learning.

His salon and academy presence in Oshiwara, Mumbai, meanwhile, provides a base for his continuing work across salon services, education and professional engagements.

As India's beauty sector becomes increasingly influenced by global fashion, social media and professional upskilling, the role of the hairstylist is also expanding. The modern hair artist is increasingly expected to be a technician, creative professional, educator and trend interpreter.

Against this backdrop, Vikas Marwah's work represents the growing importance of education and creativity within India's professional hair ecosystem. His focus on training, live education, brand engagement and trend-led hairstyling reflects an industry that is moving beyond conventional salon services towards a more structured and creatively driven professional environment.

Vikas Marwah is a Global Educator, Creative Hair Artist, Trend Forecaster and Celebrity Stylist.

Website: www.vikasmarwah.com

Instagram: Vikas Marwah on Instagram

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)