Mumbai clocks best half-yearly property sales since 2013 with 80,000+ registrations in H1 2026: Knight Frank India

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Mumbai's residential market hit its strongest first-half (H1) performance since 2013, with over 80,000 property registrations recorded between January and June 2026, according to Knight Frank India.

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The city, under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, logged 80,221 property registrations across primary and secondary segments in the H1 2026, up 6 per cent year-on-year. Stamp duty collections from these deals rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,968 crore. "Both metrics recorded their strongest first-half performance since 2013," the report said.

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Mumbai is expected to have recorded 13,302 property registrations during the month, a 15 per cent YoY increase and the highest June figure in 14 years. The state exchequer is set to collect about Rs 1,077 crore in stamp duty for June.

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While registrations jumped 15 per cent YoY in June, stamp duty collections grew 4 per cent YoY, pointing to a change in deal mix. The data suggests "a shift in the transaction mix, with a relatively higher share of registrations in the mid-market segment compared to the previous year," Knight Frank noted. On a monthly basis, June registrations rose 7 per cent over May 2026, while stamp duty revenue was up 2 per cent MoM.

The H1 2026 tally builds on an already strong base. Registrations had risen 5 per cent YoY in H1 2025 to 76,060 units, with stamp duty at Rs 6,731 crore. The latest numbers surpass the previous peaks and signal broad-based demand.

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Commenting on the trend, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market has maintained its strong momentum, with June 2026 recording the highest property registrations for the month in the past 14 years." He added that the performance, "achieved despite a high base from last year, underscores the resilience of end-user demand and sustained homebuyer confidence."

Baijal noted that while stamp duty collections remained largely stable versus last year, "indicating a moderation in average transaction values, the healthy growth in registrations suggests that demand is becoming more broad-based across buyer segments rather than being concentrated only in higher-value transactions."

The data shows Mumbai's housing market continues to expand beyond luxury, with mid-segment buyers driving volumes. With 80,221 registrations in six months, 2026 is already the city's best H1 for property sales in over a decade. (ANI)

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