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Home / Business / Mumbai Ganesh mandals spend crores on festivities, pandals and safety arrangements

Mumbai Ganesh mandals spend crores on festivities, pandals and safety arrangements

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ANI
Updated At : 05:07 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Mumbai’s prominent Ganesh mandals are spending crores of rupees on Ganesh Utsav celebrations this year, with expenditure covering pandal construction, decorations, security and arrangements for lakhs of devotees, even as rising inflation pushes up overall costs.

Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, which organises Chinchpokli cha Chintamani, has an overall budget of around Rs 2 crore this year, which could rise to nearly Rs 2.25 crore due to inflation, while the pandal setup alone costs around Rs 50 lakh.

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Atul Kerkar, Treasurer of the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, said the mandal is celebrating its 107th year since its establishment in 1920.

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Speaking to ANI about the expenditure, Kerkar said, "Our total budget is around Rs 2 crore. Due to rising inflation each year, the budget is stretching to approximately Rs 2.25 crore."

Corporate advertisements and sponsorships are among the sources of funding for the celebrations. Kerkar said several companies sponsor the event every year and highlighted support from the Adani Group this year. He did not disclose the mandal's total advertisement revenue.

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Kiran Tawde, President of the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, which organises Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Gully, said a large part of its advertisement collections is used for public welfare and arrangements for devotees.

"About 80 to 85 per cent of the total collection from advertisements is spent directly back on public welfare programs, blood donation camps, healthcare initiatives, and arrangements for visiting devotees," Tawde stated.

On the cost of the Chinchpokli cha Chintamani idol, Kerkar said the mandal does not put a price on the deity. The idol is crafted by sculptor Siddhesh Digha, who is given an honorarium every year.

"Following our committee's long-standing tradition, he is given an honorarium (dakshina) every year," Kerkar explained.

Kerkar said the pandal setup alone costs around Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, Tawde said Ganesh Gully has been recreating famous Indian temples for the past 25 years. This year, the mandal has created a decor inspired by the Chintpurni temple of the Vaishnav tradition.

Security and crowd management also account for a significant part of the arrangements as the mandals prepare to receive large numbers of devotees.

Kerkar said private security agencies have been hired and separate entry and exit routes have been designated across three connecting lanes so that "the chances of a stampede are minimal."

Tawde said that, following Mumbai Police guidelines, around 6,000 volunteers have been deployed in shifts alongside police personnel, Home Guards and private security personnel. More than 100 CCTV cameras have also been installed for surveillance.

Kerkar said between 1,00,000 and 1,07,000 devotees are expected to visit the Chinchpokli cha Chintamani pandal for darshan.

The 10-day Ganesh festival commenced across Mumbai on Monday amid traditional fervour and celebrations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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