DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Mumbai luxury housing sales touch record Rs 18,512 crore in H1 CY26: Report

Mumbai luxury housing sales touch record Rs 18,512 crore in H1 CY26: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:18 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Mumbai's luxury residential market recorded its highest-ever half-yearly sales value of Rs 18,512 crore in the first half of calendar year 2026, according to a joint report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix. The transaction value for homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above rose 12 per cent year-on-year from Rs 16,518 crore recorded in H1 CY25.

Advertisement

The report noted 957 luxury home transactions during the six-month period, reflecting a 26 per cent increase over the corresponding period of the previous year. Over the last 12 months, about 1,699 luxury units were sold in primary and secondary markets combined, representing the highest number of units ever recorded in any 12-month period, with total transaction value touching nearly Rs 34,000 crore.

Advertisement

Sudershan Sharma, Executive Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "The first half of 2026 signals Mumbai's luxury housing market as one of India's most resilient with sales of homes priced above Rs 10 crore nearly doubling and crossing Rs 18,500 crore, the highest half-yearly transaction value on record."

Advertisement

"Price growth has stayed rational, with developers mindful of overpricing. Secondary markets have moved in sync with primary sales, and with momentum sustained, India's financial capital's luxury segment is positioned for continued, cautious, end-user driven growth," he added.

The Rs 20-40 crore price bracket served as a primary growth driver, with sales increasing from 66 units in H1 CY23 to 156 units in H1 CY26. Homes measuring 2,000 to 4,000 sq. ft. accounted for 58 per cent of primary market sales.

Advertisement

Geographically, the top 10 localities generated nearly 80 per cent of total primary luxury sales value, led by Worli with Rs 4,493 crore in sales value. Luxury resale transactions reached Rs 4,840 crore in H1, while average luxury prices eased 4 per cent to approximately Rs 72,270 per sq. ft.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, CRE Matrix said, "Mumbai's luxury real estate market reached a new benchmark in H1 CY'26, recording Rs 18,512 Cr. in sales. Combined with H2 CY'25, total transaction value over the trailing 12 months approximately reached Rs 34,000 Cr. -- an all-time high."

"This period also saw Rs 1,700 luxury units sold, the strongest 12-month performance on record. The sustained momentum, particularly within the Rs 20-40 Cr. segment, reflects a high-end buyer who remains engaged and confident -- but increasingly deliberate in where that confidence is placed," he added.

Demographic data showed buyers aged 35 to 55 years accounted for 58 per cent of luxury home purchases in H1 CY26, while buyers aged above 65 years contributed 12 per cent of transactions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts