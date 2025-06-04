Mumbai Pav Co. Raises Pre-Seed Investment from Campus Fund to Bring Mumbai’s Street Food to a Pincode near You

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Mumbai Pav Co., a modern quick-service restaurant brand bringing Mumbai’s street food for the mass-premium segment, has raised pre-seed round led by Campus Fund, along with participation from Karan Bhagat & Yatin Shah of 360One, Mohit Gulati of ITI GO, Ankit Agarwal & Varun Limaye - Founders, Mesa School of Business, Siddharth Dungarwal - Founder Snitch, Anand Sinha - Ex-CEO of Zomato Gold & LeapClub, along with other notable angels as part of its Pre-Seed round. The investment will accelerate the brand’s expansion across India, double down on kitchen innovation, and strengthen its mission of delivering hygienic, iconic Mumbai Style street food through an omni-channel model.

Co-founded by Tanay Agarwal and Jash Arora, Mumbai Pav Co. blends street authenticity with modern QSR standards. The duo met at Mesa School of Business, where their shared passion for Indian food, entrepreneurship, and operational excellence sparked the idea for the venture. Tanay brings operational and customer first insights from his time helping scale his family owned fine-dine restaurant chain Tuk Tuk Thai, while Jash is a professionally trained chef with experience in India’s Top Restaurant - Masque in Mumbai, Le15’ by Chef Pooja Dhingra and a Michelin-starred kitchen in Sweden. Together, they’re building a scalable, standardized model for India’s favorite comfort food.

“Mumbai Pav Co. is not just serving food, it’s distilling nostalgia, hygiene, and convenience in a format fit for the next billion consumers,” said Richa Bajpai, Founder & CEO of Campus Fund. “We’re thrilled to back a founding team that’s as obsessed with taste as they are with customer first experience and execution. They’re elevating street food into a culturally iconic QSR brand.” she added.

Since launching in Bangalore in August 2024, the brand has fulfilled a whopping 60,000+ orders, all from a small 250 sqft. store in JP Nagar, Bangalore, with ratings of 4.5+ on both Swiggy and Zomato. They achieved store-level profitability within just 35 days of store launch, unheard of in the industry. The company has multiple stores in its pipeline, starting from Koramangala and Sarjapur in Bangalore. Their customer repeat rate is also an outstanding 50%+.

India’s food services market, pegged at Rs. 5,50,000 crore+, is undergoing a shift. Urban consumers increasingly demand authentic, hygienic, value-driven Indian QSR options. Mumbai Pav Co. addresses this whitespace with a consistent, customer-first offering positioned as “India ka Fast Food,” aiming to grow across Indian metros, Tier-2 cities, and eventually global markets with significant Indian diaspora.

“Mumbai had its fast food way before Western brands came to India and commercialised their Western menu. Our vision is to take the streets of Mumbai to Global Markets and represent India ka Fast Food,” said Tanay Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO. “Campus Funds’ backing gives us not only capital but conviction to build this with scale, heart, and hustle.” he added.

With the funds, Mumbai Pav Co. plans to rapidly set up 15+ outlets across formats in Bengaluru this year (cloud kitchens, malls, tech parks and high street stores), focus on standardised operations, test new menu categories, and explore early partnerships in the quick commerce, franchising and B2B delivery space.

Mumbai Pav Co. joins Campus Fund’s growing portfolio of student-led ventures reimagining the future of India’s consumer economy, driven by the best talent out there, building The Indian Dream.

