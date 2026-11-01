Mumbai property registrations rise 9% to 12,690 units in October despite festive disruptions

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Property registrations in Mumbai rose 9 per cent year-on-year to 12,690 units in October 2026, despite seasonal disruptions caused by the Shraddh period and fewer effective registration days during Navratri, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India.

Stamp duty collections increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,173 crore, reflecting sustained activity in the city's residential property market.

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The performance is significant as October witnessed an overlap of festive and religious events, including the Shraddh period from September 26 to October 10, which is traditionally considered subdued for property transactions. Navratri also had fewer effective registration days compared with the corresponding period last year.

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Despite these calendar-related constraints, Mumbai recorded higher registration volumes than the 11,649 units registered in October 2025. The city has also maintained monthly property registrations above the 12,000-unit mark for nine consecutive months, indicating sustained homebuyer activity.

During the nine-day Navratri period, property registrations stood at 4,680 units. Although the figure was lower than the exceptionally strong levels recorded last year, daily registration activity remained broadly stable, suggesting that the decline was largely influenced by fewer effective registration days rather than a moderation in buyer interest.

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Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said the market's year-on-year growth despite seasonal disruptions reflected strong end-user demand and sustained homebuyer confidence.

He added that stable economic conditions, rising household aspirations and housing options across multiple price segments continued to support residential demand.

Between January and October 2026, Mumbai recorded 1,32,040 property registrations, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year increase. Stamp duty collections during the period rose 5 per cent to Rs 11,756 crore from Rs 11,186 crore in the corresponding period last year.

October figures also highlight the expansion of Mumbai's residential market over the past decade. Registrations have more than doubled from 4,902 units in October 2013 to 12,690 units in October 2026.

Knight Frank said the market remained well-positioned heading into the Diwali period, supported by economic growth, rising household aspirations and continued participation from end-users. (ANI)

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