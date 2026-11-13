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Home / Business / Mumbai records 3,683 property registrations during Diwali; Revenue collections rose 13% YoY: Knight Frank

Mumbai records 3,683 property registrations during Diwali; Revenue collections rose 13% YoY: Knight Frank

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ANI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Mumbai recorded 3,683 property registrations during the 11-day Diwali period in 2026, marking a 0.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise over the 3,668 units registered during the same period last year, according to a Knight Frank India report.

Revenue collections from these registrations grew at a faster rate, climbing 13 per cent YoY to Rs 384 crore from Rs 339 crore in the previous year. Both transaction volumes and revenue collections reached their highest levels for the corresponding Diwali period in the past four years.

"Mumbai's residential market has maintained a steady pace of activity through the festive season. While the marginal increase in Diwali-period registrations indicates that transaction volumes have remained broadly stable, the 13% rise in revenue collections points to a higher value of transactions being registered," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

For the 2026 festive window, the 11-calendar-day period spanned from November 1 to November 11, including three non-working days, with the Diwali festival falling on November 8. In comparison, the Diwali period in 2025 ran from October 13 to October 23 and saw 3,668 registrations and Rs 339 crore in revenue, representing a 57 per cent and 47 per cent jump, respectively.

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Earlier years recorded lower figures across the 11-day festive stretch, which included four non-working days in both 2023 and 2024. During Diwali 2024, between October 24 and November 3, the city logged 2,339 registrations, down 30 per cent, and Rs 231 crore in revenue, down 8 per cent. In 2023, between November 5 and November 15, Mumbai registered 3,346 properties and collected Rs 252 crore.

"The continued growth in registrations during the first 10 months of the year also reflects sustained homebuyer interest. This performance highlights the depth of demand in Mumbai's housing market and its ability to maintain momentum through key periods of the year," Baijal added.

Market activity remained steady since October, when the city logged 12,690 property registrations, up 9 per cent YoY. Between January and October 2026, total registrations increased 7 per cent YoY to 132,040 units against an already elevated base.

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Homebuyer activity also stayed active ahead of Diwali across earlier festive and seasonal windows. Mumbai recorded 3,419 property registrations during Shraddh 2026 from September 26 to October 10, a phase traditionally viewed as inauspicious for buying property. This was followed by 4,680 registrations during Navratri from October 11 to October 19, reflecting sustained buyer participation across the season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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