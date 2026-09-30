Mumbai records more than 12,600 property registrations in September 2026, touches 14-year high: Knight Frank 

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Mumbai recorded 12,622 property registrations in September 2026, marking the highest volume for the month in over 14 years and registering a 5 per cent year-on-year increase, according to a Knight Frank India report.

Despite the rise in overall property units registered, the Maharashtra Government collected Rs 1,227 crore in stamp duty revenue during the month, which represents a 5 per cent decline compared to the Rs 1,292 crore collected in September 2025.

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The report noted that this drop in revenue collections primarily reflects a shift in the transaction mix. On a month-on-month basis, registration volumes rose by 0.3 per cent from the 12,580 units recorded in August 2026, while revenue grew by 8 per cent from Rs 1,131 crore.

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Festive activity served as a major growth driver during the month. During Ganesh Chaturthi from September 14 to September 25, the city saw 5,379 property registrations, an increase of 22 per cent compared to festive registrations in 2025. This marked the highest volume recorded during the festive window in the last four years, exceeding the 4,392 registrations logged in 2025, 3,405 in 2024, and 3,782 in 2023.

Stamp duty collections during the festive period accounted for more than half of the total revenue generated in September. Government receipts reached Rs 640 crore during the festival days, showing a 32 per cent year-on-year growth from the Rs 485 crore recorded during Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025.

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Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India said, "Mumbai’s residential market has maintained demand momentum, with September 2026 recording the highest property registrations for the month in more than 14 years."

"The strong performance during Ganesh Chaturthi, with registrations rising 22% year-on-year, provided a notable contribution to the month’s overall registration activity," he added. "The surge in registrations during both the festive period and over the month reflects continued homebuyer participation, although buyers remain selective in their purchase decisions. Well-located developments supported by quality infrastructure are likely to remain relevant to buyers as market activity evolves."

The long-term September registration figures show steady upward momentum over the last decade and a half. As per the report, monthly registrations stood at 4,116 units in September 2013, climbed past 10,000 units in September 2023 at 10,694, reached 12,070 in September 2025, and peaked at 12,622 units in September 2026. (ANI)

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