Mumbai records more than 13,600 property registrations in July 2026, highest in 14 years: Report

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Mumbai recorded 13,617 property registrations in July 2026, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year increase and reaching the highest level recorded for the month in 14 years.

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The state government collected Rs 1,223 crore in stamp duty during the month, reflecting an 8.9 per cent growth compared to July 2025. The data, compiled by the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps and analyzed by Knight Frank India, noted sustained homebuyer demand despite a high comparative base from previous years.

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Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable depth, recording its strongest July performance in over 14 years despite a high comparative base. The sustained momentum reflects resilient end-user demand and enduring confidence in homeownership."

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Registration numbers moved up from 13,413 units in June 2026 to 13,617 units in July 2026, showing a month-on-month increase of 2 per cent. Government revenue from stamp duty collections expanded by 13 per cent sequentially, rising from Rs 1,086 crore in June 2026 to Rs 1,223 crore in July 2026.

"While transaction volumes remained broadly stable both year on year and sequentially, revenue recorded a marked increase, underscoring sustained demand for higher-value homes," Baijal added.

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The report showcased a steady long-term upward movement in July property sales within the BMC jurisdiction. Registrations stood at 5,139 units in July 2013 and 6,095 units in July 2017. After dropping to 2,662 units during July 2020, transaction levels rose to 9,822 units in July 2021, 11,340 units in July 2022, and 12,579 units in July 2025.

Stamp duty collections grew alongside volume, rising from Rs 287 crore in July 2013 to Rs 1,123 crore in July 2025.

"Even as buyers become more discerning, demand for quality residential developments remains healthy, supported by the city's strong economic fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth and long-term investment appeal," Baijal stated. (ANI)

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