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Home / Business / Mumbai Sees 25 persent Rise in TAVI and Other Minimally Invasive Heart Procedures YoY, Reinforcing Its Position as India’s Most Mature Cardiac Care Ecosystem

Mumbai Sees 25 persent Rise in TAVI and Other Minimally Invasive Heart Procedures YoY, Reinforcing Its Position as India’s Most Mature Cardiac Care Ecosystem

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PTI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director of Interventional & Structural Cardiology, S. L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai Mumbai, 22 June 2026: Mumbai is witnessing a significant surge in advanced cardiac procedures, with Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) emerging as the preferred treatment option for patients with severe aortic stenosis. The city has recorded a 25% year-on-year increase in TAVR procedures, reflecting a broader shift towards minimally invasive therapies that offer shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, improved quality of life and outcomes increasingly comparable to conventional surgery.

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Aortic stenosis, one of the most common heart valve disorders among individuals aged 60 years and above, occurs when the aortic valve narrows, restricting blood flow from the heart. Symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue, chest discomfort and dizziness are often mistaken for normal ageing, frequently delaying diagnosis and treatment. Left untreated, severe aortic stenosis can lead to heart failure, significantly reduced quality of life and increased mortality risk, making early detection and timely intervention critical.

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Mumbai Strengthening Leadership in Advanced Cardiac Care As awareness of structural heart disease increases and diagnosis occurs earlier, demand for TAVR is expanding beyond traditionally high-risk patients to include intermediate- and lower-risk groups and, in appropriately selected cases, younger patients. Advanced imaging, hybrid cath labs and multidisciplinary Heart Teams are enabling more personalised treatment planning and the management of increasingly complex structural heart cases with greater precision, helping position Mumbai's integrated, technology-driven cardiac ecosystem as a destination for patients from across India and international markets.

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"Over the past few years, Mumbai has witnessed a steady increase in the adoption of minimally invasive cardiac therapies, particularly TAVR. Advances in technology, imaging and procedural planning have significantly improved outcomes while enabling patients to recover faster and return to their daily lives sooner," said Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director of Interventional & Structural Cardiology, S. L. Raheja Hospital.

Minimally Invasive Treatment Transforming Patient Outcomes A landmark seven-year study published in The New England Journal of Medicine involving nearly 1,000 patients found no significant differences between TAVR and surgery in rates of death (19.5% vs. 16.8%), stroke (8.5% vs. 8.1%) and rehospitalisation (20.6% vs. 23.5%). Patients undergoing TAVR can typically recover within two to three days and return to daily activities sooner. As life expectancy following valve interventions increases, clinicians are increasingly focused on lifetime management and future treatment pathways.

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"Today's focus extends beyond the procedure itself. We are increasingly looking at lifetime management, valve durability and future treatment pathways when needed. TAVR has transformed the treatment landscape for aortic stenosis by offering patients a less invasive option without compromising outcomes. With continued advancements in technology and growing clinical experience, India is now delivering structural heart care comparable to leading centres globally," added Dr. Haresh Mehta.

With increasing awareness of aortic stenosis and expanding access to advanced structural heart interventions, Mumbai is well positioned to lead the next phase of cardiac care innovation in India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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