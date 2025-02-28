Mumbai to Host Payment Security Summit and Awards 2025: A Global Benchmark in Digital Transaction Safety

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: As digital transactions accelerate, so do cyber threats, making payment security a critical global issue. To address these challenges, QNA launches Payment Security Summit & Awards - India, in Mumbai on 4th March 2025 in partnership with the PCI Security Standards Council, and supported by DSCI, Cyber Security Association of India and ISACA Mumbai Chapter. This milestone event will bring together top industry leaders, regulators, financial institutions, retail and telcos to drive the future of secure digital commerce. With India experiencing unprecedented growth in digital payments, the country is not just an economic powerhouse but also a prime target for payment security threats.

Brijesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Government of Maharashtra, emphasized, safeguarding trust in financial transactions is paramount,"As India accelerates its digital transformation, securing payment systems is paramount to safeguarding trust and financial integrity. Strengthening cybersecurity frameworks and encouraging innovation will be key to a resilient and secure digital economy."

Ensuring payment security isn't just about protecting businesses, it's about securing an entire economy. Lt. Gen Dr. Rajesh Pant, Chairman of the Cyber Security Association of India, underscored how cyber resilience is key to India's economic ambitions, "In order to become the third-largest economy, India cannot afford headwinds due to financial cyber-crimes. For Viksit Bharat, we have to be Cyber Surakshit Bharat."

Shaping the Future of Payment Security

The Payment Security Summit & Awards - India will serve as a hub for the latest industry insights, with:

* Keynotes from Global Leaders - Exploring trends in cybersecurity, fintech, and regulatory compliance.

* Workshops & Live Demos - Showcasing AI-driven fraud prevention, risk mitigation, and compliance strategies.

* Exclusive Networking - Connecting CISOs, GRCs, fintech disruptors, policymakers, and security professionals.

With fraud tactics evolving as fast as technology itself, staying ahead is crucial. Nitin Bhatnagar, Regional Director - Middle East, India, and South Asia, PCI Security Standards Council, highlighted the need for a proactive approach, "In India, the cyber threat landscape and forms of payment in the financial sector have been constantly changing, and it has become imperative to implement stringent controls to secure the payment ecosystem."

Recognizing Innovation: The Payment Security Excellence Awards 2025

The Payment Security Excellence Awards will honor trailblazers in cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and financial security. Winners will be evaluated by a jury of industry leaders, ensuring the highest standards of recognition. Nominations close on 28th February 2025.

A Global Movement Begins in Mumbai

The Payment Security Summit & Awards - India is just the beginning. With cybersecurity challenges affecting businesses worldwide, the event will expand into key financial markets, encouraging a global dialogue on payment security. Ankit Shukla, Managing Director of QNA Group, reinforced the summit's global vision, "India's rapid digital payments growth makes it the ideal launchpad for our global Payment Security Summit series. Through collaboration with key industry players and regulatory bodies, we aim to establish stronger security standards and build a foundation of trust in digital commerce worldwide."

About QNA

QNA, a decade-old events organization, has firmly established itself as a trusted leader in the events industry, with a remarkable track record of hosting over 150 B2B conferences, summits, and roadshows across India, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Over the years, QNA has built a reputation for creating high-impact, content-rich events that resonate with industry leaders and stakeholders.

At QNA, our mission goes beyond organizing events; we aim to create environments where business leaders, entrepreneurs, governments, and change-makers from around the world can converge to drive meaningful conversations. We are committed to asking the right questions, challenging the status quo, and sharing cutting-edge business insights that empower our attendees to lead with vision and purpose in an ever-evolving global landscape.

