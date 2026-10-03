Mumbai’s Property Market Enters the Festive Season on a Stronger Footing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 01: With property registrations holding firm and buyers becoming more discerning about what they purchase, the festive season is expected to add another layer of momentum to Mumbai’s booming real estate market.

Mumbai is heading into the festive season with a property market that is already on firm footing. Historically, the festive calendar has acted as a catalyst rather than a creator of demand, bringing forward decisions that buyers have often been considering for months. Mumbai’s Navratri registrations rose from 4,594 in 2023 to 5,199 in 2024 and 6,238 in 2025, according to Knight Frank data. The latest increase was accompanied by strong demand for premium homes and stable financing conditions.

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The 2026 market offers an even stronger base. Mumbai recorded 80,221 property registrations in the first half of the year, up 6 per cent year-on-year and the strongest H1 since 2013. July recorded another 13,617 registrations, while August reached a 14-year high. With activity holding up and buyers paying closer attention to space, location and quality, the festive season could provide an additional push to an already healthy market.

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A market with greater discernment

The strength of the market, however, is not simply reflected in volumes. The decision-making process is becoming more deliberate, with greater attention being paid to the home itself, the neighbourhood and the credentials of the developer. An ANAROCK survey reported in September 2026 found continued buyer activity alongside stronger interest in larger homes, premium housing, developer credibility and future resale or rental potential.

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Chintan Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director, Sheth Realty, points to a similar shift in the way Mumbai’s residential landscape is being read. Lifestyle, connectivity and the quality of development are gaining importance, while the differences between micro-markets are becoming more pronounced. Established locations retain their depth, even as improving infrastructure brings newer corridors into consideration. “Homebuyers are looking at purchases through the lens of lifestyle needs, connectivity and the overall quality of the development. There is also a growing preference for well-planned developments that use FSI efficiently while offering lower-density living and greater privacy within the home. This is encouraging developers to align project configurations with evolving preferences. The market is also seeing greater differentiation between micro-markets, with established locations retaining depth while newer corridors gain traction as infrastructure improves,” said Sheth.

What constitutes a premium home is evolving alongside these considerations. Space remains important, but planning, privacy, views, amenities and the way a residence works on an everyday basis are also part of the equation. For Rajendra M. Rajan, Founder, TransIndia Group, this points to a more holistic understanding of the value of a home. “Buyers today are looking at the experience of a home in a more holistic way. Space remains important, but factors such as openness, views, privacy, planning and the quality of the surrounding environment are also shaping the perception of premium living. This is encouraging developers to think beyond the apartment itself and create homes that respond to how people want to live, not simply how much space they occupy,” said Rajan.

That thinking extends to the development around the home as well. Jash Panchamia, Promoter, Suraksha Smart City, highlights the role of integrated communities, where residential space is accompanied by amenities, open areas and social infrastructure. In emerging markets such as Vasai, access to the railway network and wider road connectivity are also becoming important elements in the area’s residential appeal. “Festive buying is closely linked to how families see their lives evolving over the next several years. Buyers are looking beyond the apartment to the larger living environment, including amenities, open spaces and community infrastructure. Connectivity remains central to how emerging residential locations develop,” said Panchamia.

Where Mumbai is expanding

The shift is also visible in the geography of ownership. Established neighbourhoods continue to attract those who value mature social infrastructure, everyday convenience and established transport networks. At the same time, the expanding Mumbai Metropolitan Region is creating room for different forms of residential ownership, including plotted developments for those seeking greater space and flexibility in creating a home. The proposed Mumbai 3.0 offers an indication of how this possibility could extend further. Planned across 124 villages in Raigad and spanning 323.44 sq. km, the proposed new town sits within the influence area of Atal Setu and Navi Mumbai International Airport. While it remains at the planning stage, its scale reflects the expanding geography of Mumbai’s future growth. For some prospective buyers, this widening footprint could mean looking beyond the conventional apartment model and considering land, plotted formats and emerging residential destinations as part of the ownership landscape.

The appeal of this broader choice is reflected in the perspective of Vishal N. Ratanghayra, Founder & CEO, Platinum Corp, particularly around established neighbourhoods and the emerging interest in land-based formats. “Festive buying has emotional and cultural dimensions, but buyers are also approaching the decision with a longer-term perspective. Established neighbourhoods continue to attract those who value mature infrastructure and convenience, while there is also interest in plotted developments from buyers looking for more space and flexibility in how they create their homes. As the MMR expands through initiatives such as Mumbai 3.0, the possibilities around ownership are also widening, giving buyers more choice in where and how they want to build their lives,” said Ratanghayra.

Infrastructure reshapes the commercial map

The infrastructure story is playing out in commercial real estate too. The expansion of the Metro network, highways, airports and regional transport links is changing the relationship between residential neighbourhoods and business districts. Post-pandemic work patterns have added another consideration, with shorter commutes and greater proximity between home and workplace influencing location decisions for both companies and professionals.

For Gagan Mehta, Director, AGM Vijaylaxmi Group, these changes are contributing to a more distributed commercial landscape, in which connectivity and surrounding infrastructure matter alongside the cost of occupying a property. “Businesses today are looking beyond pricing when deciding where to locate. Connectivity, infrastructure and the quality of the surrounding environment have become important considerations, particularly as Mumbai’s transport network expands. We are also seeing greater proximity between residential and commercial markets, with professionals showing a stronger preference for workplaces that are closer to where they live. This is creating new opportunities across Mumbai’s established and emerging business districts,” said Mehta. The festive period can provide a useful moment to act, but the fundamentals remain central: accessibility, business requirements, surrounding infrastructure and the ability of a property to support its intended use.

Mumbai therefore approaches the festive season on a constructive footing. Registration activity remains robust, while the city’s property landscape is broadening both geographically and in the range of considerations that go into a purchase. The festivals may provide the occasion, but the underlying momentum comes from sustained economic activity, infrastructure expansion and a market that continues to show willingness to invest when the right opportunity presents itself.

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