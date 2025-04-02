DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Mundra Port becomes India's first to handle 200 million tonne cargo

Mundra Port becomes India's first to handle 200 million tonne cargo

Mundra Port in Gujarat, the largest private port, has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Indian port to handle over 200 million metric tonnes of cargo.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): Mundra Port in Gujarat, the largest private port, has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Indian port to handle over 200 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) recorded its highest-ever cargo handling in March 2025, processing 41.5 million tonnes and registering an annual growth of 9 per cent, as per a company statement.

This surge was primarily driven by a 19 per cent rise in container cargo and a 5 per cent increase in liquid and gas shipments.

Advertisement

For the financial year 2024-25, Mundra Port handled 200.7 MMT of cargo, crossing the historic 200 MMT mark--an achievement that underscores India's rising logistics capabilities.

Additionally, Vizhinjam Port in Kerala reached a major milestone by handling over 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Advertisement

Throughout 2024-25, APSEZ managed a total cargo volume of 450.2 MMT, with container handling up by 20 per cent and liquid-gas cargo increasing by 9 per cent.

The logistics sector also saw growth, with rail volumes reaching 0.64 million TEUs (+8 per cent) and GPWIS volumes hitting 21.97 MMT (+9 per cent).

India's maritime trade is scaling new heights. From modest beginnings, the country has transformed its ports into global trade hubs.

What was once considered a routine process--cargo handling--has now become a key driver of economic growth.

With advanced machinery, smart ports, and automated logistics, India's ports are setting new standards. The nation is not only modernising its logistics and port infrastructure but also strengthening its position among the world's leading trade centres.

Cargo handling is no longer just a logistical process, it has evolved into a crucial economic engine. With cutting-edge technology and a well-organised logistics network, India is poised to take its maritime trade to unprecedented levels. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper