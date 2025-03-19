DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Municipal bond issuances in India to exceed Rs 1,500 crore in FY 2025-26, driven by government push: ICRA

Municipal bond issuances in India to exceed Rs 1,500 crore in FY 2025-26, driven by government push: ICRA

Municipal bond issuances in India are expected to raise more than Rs 1,500 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-FY2026, primarily driven by the Government's push, according to a report by ICRA.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:42 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Municipal bond issuances in India are expected to raise more than Rs 1,500 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-FY2026, primarily driven by the Government's push, according to a report by ICRA.

The report added that the share of Green/pooled bonds is also likely to increase, led by a growing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancement in the credit profile of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The municipal bond market in India has gained significant traction in recent years, especially since FY2018, largely due to fiscal incentives introduced by the Government of India (GoI).

Advertisement

Since FY2018, the total amount raised in municipal bonds has exceeded Rs 2,600 crore, a substantial increase compared to the period between FY1998-FY2005 when less than Rs 1,000 crore was raised.

The growth in the Indian municipal bond market can largely be attributed to measures taken by the Government and regulators.

Advertisement

In 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued the "Issue and Listing of Debt Securities by Municipalities" Regulations, which defined the status of municipal bonds and garnered investor interest.

Furthermore, in FY2018, the GoI initiated an incentive scheme, offering approximately Rs 13 crore for every Rs 100-crore bond issuance, providing a strong impetus for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to use this financing mode.

The report added that despite the positive growth, there are several key challenges that continue to affect the municipal bond market.

These include ULBs' high dependence on government grants, lack of adequate and timely financial disclosures, illiquidity, the absence of a secondary market for bonds, high compliance requirements, and relatively weak credit quality of ULBs in accessing capital markets.

All municipal bond issuances since FY2018 have been supported by strong structured payment mechanisms.

These mechanisms have been instrumental in enhancing the credit ratings of the bonds, with all issuances receiving an AA rating, despite the diverse credit profiles of the underlying issuer ULBs.

Moving forward, most of the upcoming issuances are expected to follow similar structures and terms, the report added.

Since FY2018, approximately 17 municipal bonds worth about Rs 2,600 crore have been issued, with an average size of Rs 150 crore, as per the report.

ICRA also highlights that persistent challenges, such as improving the ULBs' own credit quality and addressing the lack of adequate disclosure and information systems, will remain crucial for the continued growth of a healthy municipal bond market in India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper