Muqarrab Hadi: Rooted in Values, Guided by Global Vision, Continuing a Five-Decade Legacy in Education

Muqarrab Hadi represents a five-decade family legacy in education, combining international academic experience, educational research and values-driven leadership. With academic exposure in India and New Zealand and a strong commitment to institutional development, he continues to work towards creating meaningful and globally informed educational opportunities for students.

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A Legacy of Education and Service Muqarrab Hadi is an academic and education professional whose journey reflects a sustained commitment to education, scholarship and public service. His association with education is deeply rooted in his family history, which dates back to 1976. For nearly five decades, the family has remained dedicated to nurturing young minds, strengthening educational institutions and contributing to the development of the communities it serves.

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Today, the family’s educational journey continues through multiple educational institutions, carrying forward a tradition built on academic excellence, discipline, values and service.

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An Academic Journey Across Continents Hadi’s academic and professional journey has been shaped by significant international exposure. He pursued higher education in engineering at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, where he also gained experience in teaching and academic engagement.

His international experience strengthened his understanding of contemporary teaching practices, academic management and knowledge-sharing. He later developed his academic career further through teaching and research, including experience as an Assistant Professor at Qassim University.

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His academic interests have also extended into law, education and institutional development, giving him a multidisciplinary perspective on institution-building and learning.

Global Perspectives, Local Values International exposure has played an important role in shaping Hadi’s approach to education. His experience of studying and working in different educational environments has helped him understand the importance of adopting global best practices while remaining connected to local culture, values and community needs.

He believes that educational institutions must continuously evolve by embracing effective teaching methodologies, strengthening institutional practices and improving outcomes for students.

His approach focuses on preparing young people not only for academic success but also for a rapidly changing world.

Contribution to Educational Research Hadi’s engagement with education extends beyond institutional leadership. He has contributed to educational research and discourse through work focused on improving teaching methodologies, strengthening educational systems and enhancing student outcomes.

His academic interests demonstrate a continuing effort to examine how education can become more effective, relevant and responsive to the changing needs of learners.

Recognition for Educational Contribution His contribution to education has received recognition on several distinguished platforms. He has been honoured for his contribution to education, including recognition through an Education Award presented by the Deputy Chief Minister in recognition of his efforts towards advancing education in Rampur.

Such recognition reflects the wider appreciation of his efforts to strengthen educational opportunities and contribute to institutional development.

Carrying the Legacy Forward Today, Hadi remains closely engaged with the education sector, continuing a family tradition that has endured for generations. His professional journey combines international academic experience, educational research, law and a broad perspective on institution-building and learning.

At the heart of his approach remains the belief that education is not merely about academic achievement. It is also about developing character, encouraging curiosity, creating opportunities and preparing young people to contribute responsibly to society.

With a strong family heritage in education, international academic experience and a continuing commitment to institutional excellence, Muqarrab Hadi remains an important voice in the educational journey of the institutions he leads.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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