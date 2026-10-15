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Home / Business / Museum of British Colonialism Calls for a National Day of Commemoration for the Victims of Colonialism

Museum of British Colonialism Calls for a National Day of Commemoration for the Victims of Colonialism

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ANI
Updated At : 01:11 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: The Museum of British Colonialism (MBC) has filed a petition calling for a National Day of Commemoration for the Victims of Colonialism. The day would remember the millions whose lives, land and livelihoods were lost under colonial rule. MBC invites everyone who supports the cause to sign the petition at https://indiascolonialstory.org/.

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At its zenith around 1913, the British Empire was the largest empire in the world, covering nearly 25% of the globe and ruling more than 410 million people. Each colony has its own decolonisation story, and for many it ended acrimoniously. In India, colonisation took nearly 200 years, as the British wiped away the old medieval order and replaced it with firmly established colonial rule.

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The cost of that rule was felt long before independence and long after it. The British East India Company strategically drained India's revenue (worth trillions today), jewels (unaccountable) and historic artefacts (priceless) to Britain, depriving posterity of ever witnessing the grandeur of the early Modern India (the Mughal era). Unlike earlier conquests, British rule brought a drastic change in India's economic structure, robbing people of their livelihoods. Its consequences took many forms, from famine and resource extraction to communal riots, and left a lasting impact on communities across the subcontinent.

Division was also a deliberate policy. After the Revolt of 1857, Lord Elphinstone, then Governor of Bombay, advised London in 1859: "Divide et impera was the old Roman maxim: it should be ours." That legacy culminated in 1947. As streets filled with euphoric crowds celebrating independence, many stayed away, mourning loved ones lost in the partition of the country, one of the bloodiest divisions in history and a tragic price paid for freedom from colonial rule. Even today, the presence of religious neighbourhoods in both India and Pakistan points to the incomplete decolonisation of people's minds, still shaped by the British policy of 'divide and rule'.

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"The 180° reversal of the colonial past in India, or for that matter any other former colony, is never possible, but it sure isn't a smooth continuity either. Independence was not a sudden rupture from colonial history but a process of gradual adaptation, and it still is," said Chandini Jaswal, India Representative, Museum of British Colonialism.

It is this unfinished history that makes remembrance essential. The proposed National Day of Commemoration would honour those who lost their lives, their loved ones, their land and their livelihoods under colonial rule, and ensure their stories are passed on to future generations. As the Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey said: "A people without the knowledge of their history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots."

MBC invites everyone who supports the cause to visit https://indiascolonialstory.org/ and sign the petition. Every signature adds a voice to the call for a day when the victims of colonialism are remembered.

About the Museum of British Colonialism

The Museum of British Colonialism (MBC) is a platform that challenges myths about British colonialism and elevates underrepresented voices around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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